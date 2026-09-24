Adult Star Annie Knight Can't Wait to Marry Fiancé Henry Brayshaw Despite 'a Lot of Trials and Tribulations Over the Past Year'

Article continues below advertisement

Content creator Annie Knight "can't wait" to make it down the aisle with her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, despite a year she said was filled with "a lot of trials and tribulations." “The thought of actually being a wife is so exciting, but also kind of scary," Knight told OK! on Wednesday, September 23. "I've been a fiancée for 18 months, so it’s crazy to think that very soon I’ll actually be Henry’s wife."

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight Set to Marry Henry Brayshaw After Meeting Nearly a Decade Ago

Source: Annie Knight Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw announced their engagement in March 2025.

Knight and Brayshaw first met while working together at a Melbourne pub in 2016. Their relationship didn't turn romantic until nearly a decade later in March 2025. The pair are set to tie the knot in October, 18 months after announcing their engagement.

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight Hopes Her Wedding Will Be the 'Best Night' of Her Life

Source: Annie Knight Annie Knight said she 'already feels like' she's married to Henry Brayshaw.

"I’ve been in love with Henry for 10 years. If you told 19-year-old Annie that I’d be marrying Henry Brayshaw, I wouldn’t have believed you. It’s kind of hard to imagine," she confessed. "It already feels like we’re married, but there’s something so amazing and special about knowing we’ll actually be husband and wife." Though Knight couldn't wait for what she expected to be the "best night" of her life, she admitted the journey hadn't been easy.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight Claimed Her and Henry Brayshaw Are 'Stronger Than Ever'

Source: Annie Knight Annie Knight celebrated her last days as a single woman with a Taylor Swift-themed bachelorette party.

"We've been through a lot of trials and tribulations over the past year, and really over the past 10 years," she explained. "To think we’ve stuck it out this whole time, we’re stronger than ever and now we’re getting married is so exciting." The influencer said she "looked forward" to the time after the wedding, when the pair could relax and say, "We've done it. We made it."

Annie Knight Admits Wedding Was in Jeopardy Earlier This Year

Source: Annie Knight Annie Knight spent $150,000 on intensive therapy to support Henry Brayshaw amid his gambling addiction.