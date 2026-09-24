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Adult Star Annie Knight Can't Wait to Marry Fiancé Henry Brayshaw Despite 'a Lot of Trials and Tribulations Over the Past Year'

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Source: Annie Knight

Annie Knight 'can't wait' to marry Henry Brayshaw, nearly a decade after first meeting him in 2016.

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Sept. 24 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Content creator Annie Knight "can't wait" to make it down the aisle with her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, despite a year she said was filled with "a lot of trials and tribulations."

“The thought of actually being a wife is so exciting, but also kind of scary," Knight told OK! on Wednesday, September 23. "I've been a fiancée for 18 months, so it’s crazy to think that very soon I’ll actually be Henry’s wife."

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Annie Knight Set to Marry Henry Brayshaw After Meeting Nearly a Decade Ago

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Photo of Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw announced their engagement in March 2025.
Source: Annie Knight

Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw announced their engagement in March 2025.

Knight and Brayshaw first met while working together at a Melbourne pub in 2016. Their relationship didn't turn romantic until nearly a decade later in March 2025.

The pair are set to tie the knot in October, 18 months after announcing their engagement.

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Annie Knight Hopes Her Wedding Will Be the 'Best Night' of Her Life

Photo of Annie Knight said she 'already feels like' she's married to Henry Brayshaw.
Source: Annie Knight

Annie Knight said she 'already feels like' she's married to Henry Brayshaw.

"I’ve been in love with Henry for 10 years. If you told 19-year-old Annie that I’d be marrying Henry Brayshaw, I wouldn’t have believed you. It’s kind of hard to imagine," she confessed. "It already feels like we’re married, but there’s something so amazing and special about knowing we’ll actually be husband and wife."

Though Knight couldn't wait for what she expected to be the "best night" of her life, she admitted the journey hadn't been easy.

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Annie Knight Claimed Her and Henry Brayshaw Are 'Stronger Than Ever'

Photo of Annie Knight celebrated her last days as a single woman with a Taylor Swift-themed bachelorette party.
Source: Annie Knight

Annie Knight celebrated her last days as a single woman with a Taylor Swift-themed bachelorette party.

"We've been through a lot of trials and tribulations over the past year, and really over the past 10 years," she explained. "To think we’ve stuck it out this whole time, we’re stronger than ever and now we’re getting married is so exciting."

The influencer said she "looked forward" to the time after the wedding, when the pair could relax and say, "We've done it. We made it."

Annie Knight Admits Wedding Was in Jeopardy Earlier This Year

Photo of Annie Knight spent $150,000 on intensive therapy to support Henry Brayshaw amid his gambling addiction.
Source: Annie Knight

Annie Knight spent $150,000 on intensive therapy to support Henry Brayshaw amid his gambling addiction.

Knight has been open about the fact that the wedding almost didn't happen after Brayshaw lost thousands of dollars due to his gambling addiction.

The Australian native revealed she spent $150,000 on intensive therapy ahead of their nuptials after issuing him an ultimatum.

"Either he sought treatment from this person or we broke up. At that point, we were six months out from our wedding, so he was about to lose everything," she told OK! earlier this month. "I said to him, ‘You either get better or I’m leaving.’ I think that was the ultimate ultimatum that kicked him into gear, and it worked. I didn’t say it just for that reason — I meant every word."

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