Adult Star Annie Knight Reveals She Married Husband Henry Brayshaw Without a Prenup Despite Her $200K Monthly Earnings: 'It's a Difficult Conversation'

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Annie Knight revealed that she and her husband, Henry Brayshaw, tied the knot without a prenuptial agreement, despite her earnings from online content creation. The couple, who married on October 1 in a $180,000 ceremony, have decided to put the legal process on hold until next year.

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Why Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw Put Off Their Prenup

Source: ANNIE KNIGHT Annie Knight revealed she and husband Henry Brayshaw plan to revisit their prenup next year.

"We looked into the process of doing a prenup, and it's quite an expensive process. We had every intention of doing it and we'd had many conversations about it," Knight exclusively told OK!. "Obviously, it's a difficult conversation to have because we never want to be in a position where we're getting divorced. Ideally, we want to be together forever," she shared. The performer added, "But we're both children of divorce, and having seen how much it affected our parents, we wanted to relieve any potential stress in the very unlikely chance that it was to happen." After speaking with two lawyers, they learned they could arrange an agreement after marriage. With other expenses and opportunities coming up, they decided to revisit it next year. "As it stands right now, we have no prenuptial agreement. I'm not stressed about it or worried about it. We will get one, just to be safe, but right now there is no prenup," Knight expressed.

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Henry Brayshaw Initially Had Reservations

Source: ANNIE KNIGHT Henry Brayshaw initially had reservations about signing a prenup.

Brayshaw admitted he was initially hesitant when Knight proposed the arrangement. "It was actually Annie who originally presented the idea to me. I had some pushback initially, but that was only because I didn't fully understand what it was going to achieve for us and our family moving forward," he said. "We are both going to proceed with the prenup at some stage, and we think it's the right thing for our family. We've had some minor discussions about what we want to achieve, and we're both on the same page," Brayshaw added.

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Annie Knight Wants to Protect Henry Brayshaw

Source: ANNIE KNIGHT Annie Knight said she wants to ensure Henry Brayshaw is financially protected if their marriage ends.

Knight has previously said she earns approximately $200,000 AUD ($140,729) monthly. "The prenup is actually not just for me. It would be for Henry as well," she explained. "The reality is that I asked Henry to stop working, and he does a lot for me. If we were to get divorced, touch wood, let's just say in two years, I wouldn't want Henry to be in a position where he struggles to find work and hasn't got anything to his name to keep him covered while he tries to find work," Knight detailed. "I've worked very hard over the past few years, but I think the thing people miss is that Henry has had a big part to play in helping me with my work," she said. Knight continued, "Let's say in 10 years' time we've got two or three kids. Henry will have given up 10 years of his life, and he'd be the stay-at-home dad while I'm working," she continued.

Inside Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw's Unconventional Finances

Source: ANNIE KNIGHT Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw keep their finances separate.