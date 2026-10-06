Adult Star Annie Knight Says Her Wedding Day Was 'Better Than I Could Ever Have Imagined' as She Shares Details About Her 'Personalized' Vows to Henry Brayshaw
Oct. 6 2026, Updated 11:18 a.m. ET
Annie Knight is still reliving the moment she locked eyes with Henry Brayshaw at the altar.
The online content creator revealed their personalized vows made the ceremony feel especially intimate, describing the moment as one she will "relive in my mind forever."
Annie Knight's Emotional Moment at the Altar
"It's hard to pick a favorite moment because everything went so perfectly. It was better than I could ever have imagined, but the feeling I had standing at the end of the aisle with Henry is so hard to put into words," Knight exclusively told OK!.
"It's a moment I'll relive in my mind forever. Staring into his eyes as we read our personalized vows together felt so intimate. I have never felt so calm or certain of anything in my life," she added.
The couple exchanged vows in front of 72 guests, many of whom traveled from overseas or interstate for the occasion.
Her $5,000 Dress Wasn't Her First Choice
Knight revealed she wore a gown from Sen Studio that cost around $5,000.
"I originally had my heart set on a more expensive dress that I thought was my dream dress, but when I tried it on I just didn't love it," Knight revealed.
She eventually went shopping in Melbourne with Brayshaw's mother, aunt, her maid of honor and sister before finding the gown that felt right.
"When I walked out in the dress I ended up choosing, everyone was speechless," the online star recalled. "It felt timeless, flattering and so me. I knew it was perfect."
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Taylor Swift Music Made the Day Special
Knight walked down the aisle to "You Are in Love" by Taylor Swift, a song she said reminded her of the moment she and Brayshaw fell in love.
"There's a line in the song about waking up one night, seeing a strange look on your partner's face and then they pause and tell you that you're their best friend," she shared. "That is exactly what Henry did with me when we fell in love, and he still makes me feel that way every single day."
Their first dance was "Lover," while the performer chose "Never Grow Up" for her father-daughter dance.
The Celebration Continued After the Wedding
The festivities stretched well beyond the ceremony, with Knight revealing that much of the wedding party returned to her house for an after-party before a recovery day followed.
"The wedding absolutely flew by," Knight expressed.
The couple is now heading to an undisclosed destination in Asia for a five-star honeymoon.
As for married life, Knight said little has changed.
"Henry and I have always felt married. It has always been so easy between us, so it just feels normal and natural," she explained. "I do really love calling him my husband though."