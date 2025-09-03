or
Annie Knight Reveals Plans for Having a Baby Amid Her OnlyFans Career

photo of Annie Knight
Source: @annieknight.reels/Instagram

Annie Knight wants to be a mom!

Sept. 3 2025, Published 6:07 p.m. ET

OnlyFans star Annie Knight revealed she plans to have a baby one day — regardless of her controversial adult film career.

Knight shared her goal on the “One Night With Steiny” podcast, spilling, “I want to have kids eventually, for sure.”

'I'm Going to Raise My Kids the Way I Want'

photo of Annie Knight plans to raise her kids the way she was raised
Source: @annieknight.reels/Instagram

Annie Knight plans to raise her kids the way she was raised.

The hopeful mom-to-be went on to elaborate on how she’ll raise her kids while still creating explicit content.

“I’m going to raise my kids the way I was, that you don’t judge people,” she said. "Don’t waste your life judging people. If you don’t like what I do, that’s fine. But there is no need to hate on other people.”

Annie Knight and Her Fiancé Have a 'Closed Relationship'

photo of The OnlyFans star said she has a 'closed relationship' with her fiancé
Source: @henry.brayshaw/Instagram

The OnlyFans star said she has a 'closed relationship' with her fiancé.

Knight, who went viral in May for sleeping with 583 men in six hours, is engaged to Henry Brayshaw. She recently shared with an outlet that despite his approval of her s-- work, he’s not allowed to sleep with women outside of their “closed relationship.”

“I understand it sounds outrageous to an outsider,” she elaborated. “But if I didn’t have this job, then I wouldn’t be going out and sleeping with other people.”

The OnlyFans star explained how she sleeps with men outside of her romance “to make money,” adding, “If Henry went out and found a girl and took her home, that would be for pleasure. He’s not earning money from that. That’s not his job.”

Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw Met Over 10 Years Ago

photo of The couple became engaged in March
Source: @henry.brayshaw/Instagram

The couple became engaged in March.

Knight previously opened up in an exclusive OK! interview about her plans to marry in October 2026 around Australia’s Gold Coast.

“I’ve been in love with him since I was 19 [years old],” the OnlyFans star gushed. “Luckily, he finally realized what was standing right in front of him and decided to propose. I just feel the most comfortable around him, I feel so much love from him, and I’ve never had someone that 100 percent understands me and loves me for the way that I am.”

Annie Knight Reveals Plans to Collab With 'Big Creators'

photo of Annie Knight plans to collaborate with 'big creators' for future content
Source: @annieknight.reels/Instagram

Annie Knight plans to collaborate with 'big creators' for future content.

Although Knight and Brayshaw are newly engaged, they met over 10 years ago. While they attempted to become romantic earlier on, they felt, at the time, they were better off as friends. However, after finding their way back to each other, he popped the question in March.

Apart from her wedding plans, she also dished to OK! on what fans can expect out of her upcoming OnlyFans content, saying, “I’m leaning more towards big creators and trying to create amazing content for my subs. I am looking forward to the collabs I’ve got coming up.”

