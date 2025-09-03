Annie Knight Reveals Plans for Having a Baby Amid Her OnlyFans Career

Article continues below advertisement

OnlyFans star Annie Knight revealed she plans to have a baby one day — regardless of her controversial adult film career. Knight shared her goal on the “One Night With Steiny” podcast, spilling, “I want to have kids eventually, for sure.”

'I'm Going to Raise My Kids the Way I Want'

Source: @annieknight.reels/Instagram Annie Knight plans to raise her kids the way she was raised.

The hopeful mom-to-be went on to elaborate on how she’ll raise her kids while still creating explicit content. “I’m going to raise my kids the way I was, that you don’t judge people,” she said. "Don’t waste your life judging people. If you don’t like what I do, that’s fine. But there is no need to hate on other people.”

Annie Knight and Her Fiancé Have a 'Closed Relationship'

Source: @henry.brayshaw/Instagram The OnlyFans star said she has a 'closed relationship' with her fiancé.

Knight, who went viral in May for sleeping with 583 men in six hours, is engaged to Henry Brayshaw. She recently shared with an outlet that despite his approval of her s-- work, he’s not allowed to sleep with women outside of their “closed relationship.” “I understand it sounds outrageous to an outsider,” she elaborated. “But if I didn’t have this job, then I wouldn’t be going out and sleeping with other people.” The OnlyFans star explained how she sleeps with men outside of her romance “to make money,” adding, “If Henry went out and found a girl and took her home, that would be for pleasure. He’s not earning money from that. That’s not his job.”

Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw Met Over 10 Years Ago

Source: @henry.brayshaw/Instagram The couple became engaged in March.

Knight previously opened up in an exclusive OK! interview about her plans to marry in October 2026 around Australia’s Gold Coast. “I’ve been in love with him since I was 19 [years old],” the OnlyFans star gushed. “Luckily, he finally realized what was standing right in front of him and decided to propose. I just feel the most comfortable around him, I feel so much love from him, and I’ve never had someone that 100 percent understands me and loves me for the way that I am.”

Annie Knight Reveals Plans to Collab With 'Big Creators'

Source: @annieknight.reels/Instagram Annie Knight plans to collaborate with 'big creators' for future content.