OnlyFans Star Annie Knight Reveals Her 'Must-Haves' as She Plans Her Gold Coast Wedding to Henry Brayshaw

Annie Knight has her sights set on what she “must have” for her wedding with fiancé, Henry Brayshaw! In an exclusive interview with OK!, the OnlyFans star opens up about her upcoming wedding with Brayshaw, who proposed in March after a few short weeks of dating. As she laughs, Knight shares the few details she can’t go without, saying, “Look, there’s many certain things I must have! I wanted a specific type of cake; I wanted my florals a specific color.”

Annie Knight 'Must' Have an Outdoor Wedding

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram The OnlyFans star shares she 'must' have an outdoor wedding.

The adult film star elaborates on how the most crucial detail of her wedding to Brayshaw, apart from him standing at the altar waiting for her, is having the support of their loved ones. “I think the most important thing is that all of the loved ones that support us and continue to support us and love us are all there on the day,” she shares. “The one thing that was an absolute must was that it was an outdoor wedding — and also that my dog Billy is the ring bearer!”

When Is Annie Knight Getting Married?

Source: @henry.brayshaw/Instagram Annie Knight says she has loved Henry Brayshaw since she was 19 years old.

The couple plans to tie the knot in October 2026 on Australia’s Gold Coast, where Knight grew up. When asked what will make her wedding stand out as her own, Knight shares her uncertainty — at the same time, she knows her loved ones will see her values and likes in the ceremony’s details. “All of my friends would see my wedding and what it’s going to be like, and be like, ‘That’s so Annie.’ But I don’t really know why,” Knight says. “It just is the way that I am. I like an element of traditional, but also, I want it to be fun. I like things to be timeless and also luxurious. The venue we’ve chosen is luxurious. The gown I’ve chosen is very luxurious. On the day, everyone is going to be like, ‘Wow, this is very Annie.’”

Annie Knight Fell in Love With Henry Brayshaw at 19 Years Old

Source: @henry.brayshaw/Instagram The couple has known each other for over 10 years.

Although Knight and Brayshaw are newly engaged, they’ve known each other for at least 10 years. Their first attempt at a romantic relationship didn’t work out, but they eventually found their way back to each other. “I’ve been in love with him since I was 19 [years old],” the OnlyFans star gushes of her fiancé. “Luckily, he finally realized what was standing right in front of him and decided to propose. I just feel the most comfortable around him, I feel so much love from him, and I’ve never had someone that 100 percent understands me and loves me for the way that I am.”

What Is Annie Knight Planning for Upcoming OnlyFans Content?

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Annie Knight reveals she is working to collaborate with 'big creators' for new OnlyFans content.