Annie Knight Shows Off Her Toned Physique Amid Fears Over Husband's Gambling Addiction: Watch
July 10 2026, Published 12:05 p.m. ET
Annie Knight is keeping her focus on the positives.
The Australian content creator shared a cheerful beachside video on Instagram, showing off her toned physique while enjoying a sunny day with a friend as speculation continues surrounding her fiancé's reported gambling struggles.
"Blondiessssss," Knight captioned the clip.
In the video, Knight and her blonde pal walked hand in hand through the shallow water, flashing big smiles as they soaked up the sunshine.
Knight stunned in a plunging red one-piece swimsuit with a high-cut design that highlighted her athletic figure, while her friend opted for a light blue zip-front swimsuit.
In another post, the OnlyFans star then changed into a skimpy rose-colored bikini set, which nearly exposed her assets.
Knight Is ‘Involved’ in Brayshaw’s Recovery
The steamy clip comes after Brayshaw gave followers an update on his progress after completing the first 100 days of sobriety. The rehab comes after he secretly lost $30,000 through gambling over several weeks.
Brayshaw revealed that Knight “got involved” in the "second part" of his treatment, joining him for sessions with his psychiatrist.
“It was an intense two weeks, it’s a six month program,” he shared.
He also explained that the couple continues to stay connected throughout his recovery.
He said that he “still speaks” with Knight via Skype and Zoom “every second day up until my wedding.”
Brayshaw also reflected on the physical and emotional changes he's experienced during treatment.
“I lost four kilos in those two weeks, my sleep has been amazing. All the trauma I was suffering from my whole life, I truly do believe dissipated in ways, and I never thought would be possible,” Brayshaw added.
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Knight Celebrates Her Fiancé's Milestone
Just days earlier, Knight praised Brayshaw's progress in an emotional Instagram Stories tribute.
"I'm so beyond proud [of] you and incredibly excited to marry the man of my DREAMS," she wrote. "The past 100 days could not have been easy, but you made it look like a breeze, all while being the best partner a girl could ask for. I am so ready to walk down the aisle and become your wife."
While Brayshaw continues his recovery, Knight has also been focusing on getting ready for their upcoming wedding, sharing glimpses of her workout routine on social media.
Knight Opened Up About the Betrayal
In Stan's reality series Turned On: Dirty S--- Money, Knight revealed her initial reaction after finding out about Brayshaw's financial loss.
"I didn't find out all at once that he'd spent $30,000. I found out it was happening week after week. It would be one grand, two grand, then three grand, four grand. It just kept adding up," she said. "What really broke me wasn't even the money. It was finding out he'd been lying to me. That was the betrayal. That was the thing that pushed me over the edge and made me question whether our relationship could survive."
How the Couple Moved Forward
"I spent a full week crying from the minute I woke up until the minute I went to bed. I still had to film a TV show in between all of that, but it was honestly the hardest week of my life. I thought I was going to lose everything," she confessed.
Despite the heartbreak, Knight said she eventually realized that love alone couldn't overcome addiction.
"Someone said something to me that I'll never forget: 'You can't love someone to death.' That hit me so hard because I'd loved Henry with everything I had, but I realized my love wasn't going to save him. I wasn't going to fix his addiction just by loving him more," Knight explained. "The most difficult part about loving someone with an addiction is that they are not their addiction. Who Henry is at his core is such a beautiful, loving, kind and trustworthy person. Addiction changes people. It turns them into someone they're not.”