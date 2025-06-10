Annoyed Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Crew on 'The View' as They Fail to Play Video When Prompted: 'Speaking to Myself Again'
Things weren't up to Whoopi Goldberg's standards during the Tuesday, June 10, episode of The View.
On the latest installment, the TV star and her co-hosts were discussing the chaos unraveling in Los Angeles after Donald Trump deployed troops to manage the ongoing protests against his immigration raids, but she was left hanging when she asked for production to play a video of the riots.
Whoopi Goldberg Met With Silence When She Asks for Video to Play on 'The View'
The actress noted that according to her family in L.A., the protests were "peaceful for days, and suddenly, these guys showed up and flipped everybody out" — a point of view echoed by Sunny Hostin's relatives in the Golden State.
"Let me show you guys something — do you have the thing? Do you guys have it or is it not ready?" an annoyed Goldberg asked as she waited for a video to play but was met with silence.
"Hello... speaking to myself again," she said with a big smile while looking around, prompting the audience to laugh.
Whoopi Goldberg Jokes Production Was 'Rolling Their Eyes' at Her
The mom-of-one called out the crew once again — though this time, more light-heartedly — when the women concluded their chat about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision to fire every member of the CDC's vaccine committee.
"Well, you know what they don't like right now? You see how they're rolling their eyes at me — they want me to go to break," she noted, with her costars letting out a laugh. "Well, we'll be right back."
The pop culture icon has an affinity for continuing the conversation with her costars even when they're supposed to go to commercial.
Last year, the ladies debated over whether it was OK to yell at your children to discipline them, and at one point, executive producer Brian Teta appeared to have enough of the conversation and signaled Goldberg to cut to commercial so the situation would deescalate.
"Do it now! Go to commercial!" he yelled, to which she looked around confused before realizing who the demand was coming from.
"I’m sorry, did you say something?" she quipped back.
Teta lowered his voice and replied, "Please go to commercial."
Is Whoopi Goldberg Retiring From the Show?
Goldberg has been on the show since 2007, but as OK! exclusively reported, the rumors about her retiring aren't true.
"I haven't really given it any thought," she admitted to OK! of quitting her longtime gig.