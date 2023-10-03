'The View' Drama: Producer Yells at Whoopi Goldberg to Cut to Commercial as She Argues With Co-Hosts

"I’m sorry, you have to yell at your kids from time to time. Sometimes they just don’t get it. So you have to get a little bit louder," the mom-of-one explained of her opinion. "That’s not to say you say, ‘You dumb ugly punk.’ That’s not what we’re doing. We’re saying, 'If you take one more step in this house…'”

However, Joy Behar believes that raising your voice isn't necessary: "You can say the nicest thing and yell and you can say the meanest thing and whisper. So it’s not the volume that counts, it’s what you’re saying."