'The View' Drama: Producer Yells at Whoopi Goldberg to Cut to Commercial as She Argues With Co-Hosts
Whoopi Goldberg caused a bit of a ruckus on the Tuesday, October 3, episode of The View.
The TV star and her co-hosts were debating whether or not it's ever OK to yell at your children, citing that the Journal of Child Abuse & Neglect claimed doing so can be just as damaging to a child as physical or sexual abuse.
"I’m sorry, you have to yell at your kids from time to time. Sometimes they just don’t get it. So you have to get a little bit louder," the mom-of-one explained of her opinion. "That’s not to say you say, ‘You dumb ugly punk.’ That’s not what we’re doing. We’re saying, 'If you take one more step in this house…'”
However, Joy Behar believes that raising your voice isn't necessary: "You can say the nicest thing and yell and you can say the meanest thing and whisper. So it’s not the volume that counts, it’s what you’re saying."
Sunny Hostin stated that yelling isn't the right choice in any scenario.
"We tend to model the behavior we experience as children. My parents never hit me and they never yelled at me. My husband’s mother was a yeller and he’s a yeller," she explained. "I’ve had to teach him not to do that because I also think it’s very damaging."
Goldberg defended her stance, telling the ladies, "[No]. You're teaching the child, 'Don't touch the oven because I said so!"'
Sara Haines noted she sometimes yells "when there's danger involved, but sometimes I'm yelling about menial things and I feel so guilty," prompting the EGOT winner to insist, "Don't feel guilty!"
Executive producer Brian Teta appeared to have enough of the conversation, as he told Goldberg to cut to commercial so the situation would deescalate.
"Do it now! Go to commercial!" he yelled, to which she looked around confused before realizing who the demand was coming from.
"I’m sorry, did you say something?" she quipped back.
Teta lower his voice and replied, "Please go to commercial.”
Goldberg causing a scene is nothing new, as last month, she randomly asked co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin is she was pregnant while the cameras were rolling.
"No! Oh my god, You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here, who’s been dying for me to get pregnant," Griffin responded with a shocked expression on her face. "Why, "
"Yes … I just got a vibe," the Sister Act lead confessed. "I’m so sorry. Forgive me ... I see a glow."
Following the awkward exchange, Griffin appeared on a podcast and insisted there were no hard feelings. "Whoopi, she thinks out loud sometimes, and I chose to take it as a compliment — that I'm glowing," she said. "She's so sweet."
Decider reported on The View's October 3 episode.