Ansel Elgort Is Now a Father! Inside 'The Fault in Our Stars' Actor's Life After Welcoming His First Baby
Feb. 6 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Ansel Elgort Welcomes His First Baby
Ansel Elgort is a dad!
The Baby Driver actor has quietly welcomed his first baby with his partner, a source confirmed to a news outlet following his outing in New York City on January 13.
In the photos circulated online, Elgort was seen holding the newborn in a carrier strapped to his chest. Details about the baby's name and gender have not been made public as of press time.
Who Is Ansel Elgort's Baby Mama?
Elgort's baby mama has not been publicly identified, but the mystery woman joined him during the stroll in a black shirt, a white puffer jacket and denim jeans.
They were also pictured taking the subway train together, where they met two older people who were assumed to be his partner's parents.
Ansel Elgort Previously Dated Violetta Komyshan
Before becoming a father, Elgort dated his high school sweetheart, Violetta Komyshan, for nearly 10 years from 2012 to 2022.
"I prefer being with a girlfriend long-term. I prefer to be with someone I can trust. I'm more into that," he told ELLE in 2015. "If you like someone and the s-- is really good and you enjoy spending time together, why wouldn't you make that person your girlfriend? Why go around dating random girls and having terrible s-- when you can be with someone you really like?"
In November 2022, Komyshan confirmed that she and Elgort had called it quits.
Ansel Elgort's Gradual Return to Acting After Sexual Assault Allegation
Elgort's career experienced a downturn when a woman named Gabby accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2014.
In the since-deleted June 2020 post, the accuser claimed the incident happened "a couple of days after [she] turned 17" when she was "just a kid and was a fan of him." She also alleged he asked her to send nude photos and suggested a threesome.
"Finally I'm ready to talk about it and finally heal," she added. "I just want to heal and I [want] to tell other girls who have been through the same as me, you're not alone."
Elgort denied the allegation on Instagram, writing, "I cannot claim to understand Gabby's feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone."
He added they had a "brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship."
Although he spent time away from the spotlight after the accusation surfaced, he later starred in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. He then executive produced and starred in Tokyo Vice.
In October 2025, reports confirmed he would make his professional dance debut in Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet, which ran from November 14 to 17 of that year at New York City Center.
"My roots are in ballet and theatre and to be able to return to the stage in The Who's Quadrophenia rock ballet feels like a gift from the rock gods," he said ahead of the production. "Well, one of them himself, Pete Townshend already wrote me a note welcoming me on board, and I'm framing it."
Elgort has also been tapped to join the cast of Howard Deutch-directed comedy Lucy Boomer.