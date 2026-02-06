Ansel Elgort Is Now a Father! Inside 'The Fault in Our Stars' Actor's Life After Welcoming His First Baby

Article continues below advertisement

Ansel Elgort Welcomes His First Baby

Source: MEGA Ansel Elgort is now a father-of-one.

Ansel Elgort is a dad! The Baby Driver actor has quietly welcomed his first baby with his partner, a source confirmed to a news outlet following his outing in New York City on January 13. In the photos circulated online, Elgort was seen holding the newborn in a carrier strapped to his chest. Details about the baby's name and gender have not been made public as of press time.

Who Is Ansel Elgort's Baby Mama?

Source: MEGA Ansel Elgort was spotted with the mystery woman in New York City.

Elgort's baby mama has not been publicly identified, but the mystery woman joined him during the stroll in a black shirt, a white puffer jacket and denim jeans. They were also pictured taking the subway train together, where they met two older people who were assumed to be his partner's parents.

Ansel Elgort Previously Dated Violetta Komyshan

Source: MEGA Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan were together for nearly 10 years.

Before becoming a father, Elgort dated his high school sweetheart, Violetta Komyshan, for nearly 10 years from 2012 to 2022. "I prefer being with a girlfriend long-term. I prefer to be with someone I can trust. I'm more into that," he told ELLE in 2015. "If you like someone and the s-- is really good and you enjoy spending time together, why wouldn't you make that person your girlfriend? Why go around dating random girls and having terrible s-- when you can be with someone you really like?" In November 2022, Komyshan confirmed that she and Elgort had called it quits.

Ansel Elgort's Gradual Return to Acting After Sexual Assault Allegation

Source: MEGA Ansel Elgort denied the sexual misconduct claim.