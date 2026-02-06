or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > ansel elgort
OK LogoPHOTOS

Ansel Elgort Is Now a Father! Inside 'The Fault in Our Stars' Actor's Life After Welcoming His First Baby

ansel elgort welcomes his first child inside his new chapter
Source: MEGA

Ansel Elgort was seen holding a baby during a January 13 outing in New York City with a mystery woman.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ansel Elgort Welcomes His First Baby

ansel elgort welcomes his first child inside his new chapter
Source: MEGA

Ansel Elgort is now a father-of-one.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Ansel Elgort is a dad!

The Baby Driver actor has quietly welcomed his first baby with his partner, a source confirmed to a news outlet following his outing in New York City on January 13.

In the photos circulated online, Elgort was seen holding the newborn in a carrier strapped to his chest. Details about the baby's name and gender have not been made public as of press time.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Ansel Elgort's Baby Mama?

ansel elgort welcomes his first child inside his new chapter
Source: MEGA

Ansel Elgort was spotted with the mystery woman in New York City.

Elgort's baby mama has not been publicly identified, but the mystery woman joined him during the stroll in a black shirt, a white puffer jacket and denim jeans.

They were also pictured taking the subway train together, where they met two older people who were assumed to be his partner's parents.

MORE ON:
ansel elgort

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ansel Elgort Previously Dated Violetta Komyshan

ansel elgort welcomes his first child inside his new chapter
Source: MEGA

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan were together for nearly 10 years.

Before becoming a father, Elgort dated his high school sweetheart, Violetta Komyshan, for nearly 10 years from 2012 to 2022.

"I prefer being with a girlfriend long-term. I prefer to be with someone I can trust. I'm more into that," he told ELLE in 2015. "If you like someone and the s-- is really good and you enjoy spending time together, why wouldn't you make that person your girlfriend? Why go around dating random girls and having terrible s-- when you can be with someone you really like?"

In November 2022, Komyshan confirmed that she and Elgort had called it quits.

Ansel Elgort's Gradual Return to Acting After Sexual Assault Allegation

ansel elgort welcomes his first child inside his new chapter
Source: MEGA

Ansel Elgort denied the sexual misconduct claim.

Elgort's career experienced a downturn when a woman named Gabby accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2014.

In the since-deleted June 2020 post, the accuser claimed the incident happened "a couple of days after [she] turned 17" when she was "just a kid and was a fan of him." She also alleged he asked her to send nude photos and suggested a threesome.

"Finally I'm ready to talk about it and finally heal," she added. "I just want to heal and I [want] to tell other girls who have been through the same as me, you're not alone."

Elgort denied the allegation on Instagram, writing, "I cannot claim to understand Gabby's feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone."

He added they had a "brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship."

Although he spent time away from the spotlight after the accusation surfaced, he later starred in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. He then executive produced and starred in Tokyo Vice.

In October 2025, reports confirmed he would make his professional dance debut in Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet, which ran from November 14 to 17 of that year at New York City Center.

"My roots are in ballet and theatre and to be able to return to the stage in The Who's Quadrophenia rock ballet feels like a gift from the rock gods," he said ahead of the production. "Well, one of them himself, Pete Townshend already wrote me a note welcoming me on board, and I'm framing it."

Elgort has also been tapped to join the cast of Howard Deutch-directed comedy Lucy Boomer.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.