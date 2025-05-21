'Black-ish' Star Anthony Anderson's L.A. Home Broken Into by 3 Men

On May 18, the Black-ish star was the victim of a home invasion around 11 p.m. Law enforcement confirmed Anderson owned the home that was broken into, but did not comment on whether anyone was home at the time. They have also not confirmed if any items were stolen. Police also shared burglars don’t necessarily know who owns a home they break into, but given the area, there’s a high likelihood it belongs to a celebrity.

Anderson, for his part, said he was at a fundraiser in Palm Springs raising money for the college he attended, Howard University, when he was made aware of the incident.

At this time, no arrests have been made pertaining to the break-in, and the investigation remains ongoing.