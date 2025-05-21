'Black-ish' Star Anthony Anderson's L.A. Home Broken Into by 3 Men
Actor Anthony Anderson’s home was broken into by three men, authorities confirmed.
Home Invasion
On May 18, the Black-ish star was the victim of a home invasion around 11 p.m. Law enforcement confirmed Anderson owned the home that was broken into, but did not comment on whether anyone was home at the time. They have also not confirmed if any items were stolen. Police also shared burglars don’t necessarily know who owns a home they break into, but given the area, there’s a high likelihood it belongs to a celebrity.
Anderson, for his part, said he was at a fundraiser in Palm Springs raising money for the college he attended, Howard University, when he was made aware of the incident.
At this time, no arrests have been made pertaining to the break-in, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Lots of Celebrity Home Invasions
Anderson is not the only celebrity who has had to deal with a home invasion as of late. In 2024, athletes Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes all had their residences broken into. In February, police took seven Chilean nationals into custody who were all connected to the break-ins to the athletes’ homes.
In 2008-2009, Rachel Bilson, Audrina Patridge, Paris Hilton and more were the victims of a crime group known as the Bling Ring, consisting of then-teens Rachel Lee, Alexis Neiers, Nick Prugo, Diana Tamyo and Courtney Ames. The Bling Ring stole approximately $3 million of cash and property from the homes they robbed.
- Music Producer Scott Storch's Ex-Girlfriend's Home Reportedly Raided By Armed Masked Men, Two House-Sitters Were Zip-Tied During The Ordeal
- Authorities Release Footage Of 'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley's Terrifying Home Invasion
- Jennifer Aniston's Home Invasion Terror: Actress 'Was at Home' When Man Crashed Through Her Security Gate
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'It Was so F----- Up'
Bilson ended up having Neiers and Tamyo on her podcast as guests in 2022, almost 10 years after the crimes took place.
“I'm old enough and grown past it enough, you were a kid,” Bilson stated. “Like, you want to talk about it — fine. I'm not gonna be like, ‘Oh, it's cool whatever,' but I wasn't going to give them a hard time either. It was kind of just like, ‘Sure, say your piece. That's fine.’ You were kids but it was so f----- up. There's no way around that.”
'The Most Terrified'
In The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist, Patridge noted she was “the most terrified” she’d ever been in her life after her home was broken into.
While not a robbery, Friends alum Jennifer Aniston underwent a scary experience recently when a man “ran his vehicle through the gates” of her Bel Air home, according to a media outlet. While waiting for law enforcement to arrive at the scene, her security team “held the suspect.”