Jennifer Aniston's Home Invasion Terror: Actress 'Was at Home' When Man Crashed Through Her Security Gate

According to CNN, Officer Jeff Lee from the Los Angeles Police Department claimed a man “ran his vehicle through the gates” of the Friends star’s Bel Air residence while she was home. While waiting for police to arrive at the scene, her security team “held the suspect.” TMZ noted the intruder, who was in his 70’s, was held at gunpoint.

Once authorities arrived, ABC News reported they took the suspect into custody, and he was booked on a charge of felony vandalism. It has yet to be determined if the incident was accidental or intentional.

Aniston purchased the 10,186 square foot mansion in 2012 and worked on renovating it with her ex-husband Justin Theroux. The property boasts an impressive 3.4 acres and features a main house with seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a guesthouse. The estate also has a swimming pool, a gym, ocean views and vineyards.