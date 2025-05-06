Jennifer Aniston's Home Invasion Terror: Actress 'Was at Home' When Man Crashed Through Her Security Gate
Jennifer Aniston went through a scary ordeal after a man drove a car through her gate on May 5.
According to CNN, Officer Jeff Lee from the Los Angeles Police Department claimed a man “ran his vehicle through the gates” of the Friends star’s Bel Air residence while she was home. While waiting for police to arrive at the scene, her security team “held the suspect.” TMZ noted the intruder, who was in his 70’s, was held at gunpoint.
Once authorities arrived, ABC News reported they took the suspect into custody, and he was booked on a charge of felony vandalism. It has yet to be determined if the incident was accidental or intentional.
Aniston purchased the 10,186 square foot mansion in 2012 and worked on renovating it with her ex-husband Justin Theroux. The property boasts an impressive 3.4 acres and features a main house with seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a guesthouse. The estate also has a swimming pool, a gym, ocean views and vineyards.
“Aesthetically, it was the furthest thing from what I wanted, but I immediately had the sense that it could work,” Aniston revealed to Architectural Digest in a 2018 interview. “It’s hard to describe, but I felt a connection. I’m all about cozy. S--- is important, but comfort is essential. Every corner you turn, you have an experience. Everywhere you look, you get a vista. We worked very hard to get that flow right.”
In February 2018, Aniston and Theroux went their separate ways, but she continued to reside at the property.
“We have decided to announce our separation,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time of their breakup. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”
In a conversation with Esquire, Theorux responded to rumors about their split, including Aniston wanting to live in Los Angeles and Theroux wanting to be in New York City.
“That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part,” he said. “People create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ‘n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.”
Theorux noted they “remained friends” and did not have a “dramatic split.”
“I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship,” he added. “We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally.’
At this time, Aniston’s representatives have not commented on the gatecrasher.