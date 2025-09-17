Anthony Bourdain's Ex Asia Argento Fires Back at Claims She 'Killed' the Famous Chef: I Live With 'Grief and Shock'

Article continues below advertisement

Anthony Bourdain’s ex-girlfriend Asia Argento lashed out at fans who claimed she “killed” the late chef. “I want to say this once, clearly — Anthony took his own life on June 8, 2018. I loved him. I have lived with grief, shock, and the exhausting, crushing loop of ‘what if’ since that day,” Argento, 49, wrote in a lengthy caption via Instagram on Wednesday, September 17. “Anyone who has lost someone to suicide knows how natural and inevitable self-blame can feel — the questions, the ‘if onlys,’ the impossible wish to go back and fix something that can’t be fixed.”

Asia Argento Slammed Claims She 'Killed' Bourdain

Source: MEGA Asia Argento said people were trying to make sense of Anthony Bourdain's death by 'assigning blame.'

Argento explained “survivors of suicide” often experience “intense guilt, self-blame, shame, and complicated grief,” adding, “People sometimes try to make sense of the unthinkable by assigning blame.” “Other people — strangers on the internet — have chosen to direct that blame at me,” she revealed. “Being accused, insulted, and told I 'killed him' forces me into the same impossible question I already live with every day. It’s cruel to attack someone who is still learning how to survive the aftermath of loss.”

Anthony Bourdain Was 61 When He Died by Suicide

Source: MEGA Anthony Bourdain died by suicide in June 2018.

Bourdain was 61 years old when he died by suicide in June 2018. Although he was still legally married to estranged wife Ottavia Busia at the time despite separating in 2016, he was in a romantic relationship with Argento in the months leading up to his death. Argento has addressed rumors that she played a part in his declining mental health, sharing her side of the story in a 2018 interview with Daily Mail.

Asia Argento Said They 'Cheated' on Each Other

Source: MEGA Asia Argento addressed claims in the past that she 'killed' Anthony Bourdain.

"People say I murdered him. They say I killed him," she told the outlet, visibly emotional. "People need to think that he killed himself for something like this? He had cheated on me too. It wasn't a problem for us. He was a man who traveled 265 days a year. We took great pleasure in each other's company when we saw each other. But we are not children. We are grown-ups." Four years after his death, their troubled relationship continued to be revealed in the unauthorized biography Down and Out in Paradise by Charles Leerhsen. The book shared intimate details from the chef's final days, largely taken from texts and emails on his phone and laptop.

Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento's Relationship Was Complicated

Source: MEGA Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento's relationship was complicated.