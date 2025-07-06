NEWS Anthony Edwards' Ex Ayesha Howard Claims NBA Star Hasn't Met Their Daughter Amid Custody War Source: Mega; @theanthonyedwards_/Instagram Ayesha Howard alleged that Anthony Edwards has never met their child as their custody case drags on.

NBA star Anthony Edwards' ex-girlfriend Ayesha Howard is firing back as their custody battle takes a dramatic turn. She accused Edwards of dragging out their court proceedings, despite him allegedly agreeing to grant her sole custody of their daughter, Aubri Summers, according to a report from a news outlet. On June 25, Howard filed a declaration as part of her ongoing lawsuit against the Minnesota Timberwolves standout, alleging that his legal maneuvers have inflicted "financial harm" on her.

Source: Mega Ayesha Howard filed court docs, claiming the athlete agreed to grant her sole custody of their child.

Last year, DNA tests confirmed that Edwards is the father of Aubri, who was born in October 2024. Howard initiated a lawsuit in California seeking paternity and child support, while Edwards filed a separate case in Georgia. Edwards questioned Howard's relocation to California, suggesting she filed in Los Angeles to secure a higher child support award. Howard countered by asserting that she moved to L.A. months prior to their daughter's birth.

In court filings, Edwards clarified that he is not pursuing custody or visitation rights at this time. He indicated that the only matter requiring resolution is child support. Earlier this year, the presiding judge in Howard's L.A. case declared that child support should be determined in Georgia, although he noted that a custody order could potentially be established in California. At a hearing on May 19, the tension between both parties was palpable. Howard challenged the judge, asking, "Being that he is not seeking visitation or custody, why does he even — why is — does it matter where my child is? It's not like, 'Oh I have to come visit her in California.'"

In response, Edwards' attorney argued for custody to remain in Georgia, stating, "Because right now, today, [Edwards] is not requesting custody. I don't know what happens over the next 18 years." Howard maintained her stance in court, asserting, "As far as child support goes, I mean, as far as child custody goes, Anthony does not want anything to do with my child. He has expressed that. He has shown that. I haven't seen him. [Aubri] hasn't seen him — never. So, I mean, whether custody was honestly here or in Mars, I don't think it would inconvenience him or matter at all."

Source: @theanthonyedwards_/Instagram The star is not seeking custody or visitation but disputes the jurisdiction.

In a recent motion, Howard claimed that just days after the hearing, Edwards and his legal team proposed granting her sole physical and legal custody of Aubri. She attached the proposed judgment, which allegedly came from Edwards' team and included a clause preventing either party from discussing the other on social media or publicly. Howard informed the court that her requests for certain changes to the proposed deal have been met with delays from Edwards' team. She accused them of engaging in "bad faith delay tactics," leading to "unnecessary financial harm" for her and their daughter.