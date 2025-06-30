NEWS Ryan Lochte's Staggering Six-Figure Income Exposed as Ex-Wife Kayla Reid Demands Child Support Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram Kayla Reid filed for divorce from Ryan Lochte and cited his $350,000 income in her bid for support.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Lochte's estranged wife, Kayla Reid, exposed the Olympic swimmer's staggering six-figure income as she demanded child support and alimony during their contentious divorce, according to a report. In her court documents, Reid identified herself as a realtor and social media influencer and reported earning $196,160 in 2024. She explained that her monthly gross salary sits at $0 due to commission-based pay, while her monthly bonuses and commissions amount to $16,346.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram Kayla Reid claimed Ryan Lochte earned $350,437 in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Reid noted that "there is no guarantee" she will maintain this income level going forward. Additionally, she revealed she previously earned $1,500 monthly for managing social media for her real estate company, but that role will end this year. After taxes, Reid takes home approximately $11,997 each month. Her extensive list of home expenses includes a $3,350 mortgage, $600 for electricity, $220 for phone bills, $180 for lawn care, $53 for pest control, $1,000 for groceries and supplies, $400 for dining out, $23 for cable and $260 for maid service.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram Kayla Reid’s monthly expenses reportedly exceed her take-home income.

Article continues below advertisement

On top of these costs, Reid incurs around $1,682 for car expenses, $2,349 in childcare, $150 for monthly gifts, $406 for entertainment, $100 for pets and $250 for religious contributions. With over $5,000 in debt owed to Discover Card, American Airlines and T.J. Maxx, her total monthly expenses reach $17,091.92, leaving her with a staggering deficit of $5,094. Reid’s assets include nearly $58,000 in the bank, a home valued at $670,000 and retirement accounts totaling less than $1,500. She also stated she owes $471,000 on her house and faces another $100,000 in taxes.

Article continues below advertisement

The two's split was recently announced. "Earlier this year, I made the hard decision to end my marriage after deep prayer and reflection," Reid wrote on Instagram on June 4. "I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life." Reid estimates Lochte's alleged income for 2024 at $350,437 and submitted these figures while requesting monthly child support and alimony from him. After seven years of marriage, Reid filed for divorce from Lochte on March 26, and the news was publicized in June. The couple wed in 2018 and share three children: Caiden, 8, Liv, 6 and Georgia Lochte, 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid divorced in June.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

According to her petition, Kayla sought primary custody of the children but is open to sharing legal custody with Ryan. She asserted their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and listed March 7 as the date of their separation. In addition, Kayla requested alimony to support her transition into employment and self-sufficiency. She also asked for exclusive use of their home in Florida, noting that Ryan has been living elsewhere since earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Kayla's allegations include claims that Ryan took marital assets without her knowledge. "During the marriage, [Ryan] took certain assets which belong to the parties jointly or other marital income, funds or assets and purchased other assets and caused the title to be placed in [Ryan's] name solely," the petition states. She argued that "said assets are presently being held by [Ryan] in trust for and for all the benefit of [Kayla]," urging the court to award her rightful interests. Kayla also asked for a share of Ryan's businesses, which she claimed to have helped build. In response, Ryan contested the separation date, stating the couple separated in April and urged the court to establish a custody schedule and determine child support for their children.

Article continues below advertisement

The athlete did not agree with Kayla's request for exclusive use of their home and expressed skepticism regarding her claims about his businesses. The judge has yet to issue a ruling.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ryanlochte/Instagram Kayla Reid and Ryan Lochte share three children: Caiden, 8, Liv, 6 and Georgia, 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the divorce, Kayla publicly reflected on her "painful" experience. "This has been one of the most painful, revealing and challenging seasons of my life. I've been hesitant to share until I could do so from a place of healing — not from fresh, open wounds," she told People in a statement.