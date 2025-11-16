or
Anthony Hopkins Reveals Shocking Moment He Realized He Was an Alcoholic: 'I Could Have Killed Somebody

Anthony Hopkins revealed the chilling blackout moment that made him confront his alcoholism.

Nov. 16 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Anthony Hopkins recently opened up about a terrifying incident that forced him to confront his battle with alcoholism.

During a recent appearance on the New York Times’ “The Interview” podcast, the Oscar winner revealed, “I was drunk and driving my car here in California in a blackout, no clue where I was going, when I realized that I could have killed somebody. Or myself, which I didn’t care about.”

He continued, “I could have killed a family in a car, you know.”

This jarring experience became a pivotal moment for Hopkins, who stated he finally understood the extent of his alcoholism.

“I realized that I was an alcoholic, and I came to my senses,” he shared.

Reflecting on that time, the 87-year-old actor recounted a significant encounter with an ex-agent at a Beverly Hills party. He admitted, “I need help.”

Hopkins elaborated on the moment he heard an internal voice that shifted his perspective, leading him to seek help from a 12-step program in Los Angeles. “It was 11 o’clock precisely — I looked at my watch,” he said.

He recounted, “And this is the spooky part — some deep, powerful thought or voice spoke to me from inside and said, ‘It’s all over. Now you can start living. And it has all been for a purpose, so don’t forget one moment of it.’”

The voice, described as “male” and “like a radio voice,” helped diminish his craving for alcohol. “The craving to drink was taken from me, or left,” he said. Since that moment, Hopkins has proudly maintained sobriety for decades.

Reflecting on his journey, he stated, “Now I don’t have any theories except divinity or that power that we all possess inside us that creates us from birth, life force, whatever it is. It’s a consciousness, I believe. That’s all I know.”

Celebrating 49 years of sobriety in December, Hopkins also shared why he was drawn to drinking in his youth. “Booze is terrific because it makes you instantly feel in a different space,” he explained, noting it made him feel “big” and helped “nullify” his discomfort.

As he approaches his 88th birthday, the legendary star finds gratitude in his continued presence. “There are monstrous difficulties in life and you take notice of them,” he acknowledged. “But finally, approaching 88 years of age, I wake up in the morning going: ‘I’m still here. How?'”

If you or someone you care about needs assistance, contact SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

