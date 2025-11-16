Anthony Hopkins Reveals Shocking Moment He Realized He Was an Alcoholic: ‘I Could Have Killed Somebody

Article continues below advertisement

Anthony Hopkins recently opened up about a terrifying incident that forced him to confront his battle with alcoholism. During a recent appearance on the New York Times’ “The Interview” podcast, the Oscar winner revealed, “I was drunk and driving my car here in California in a blackout, no clue where I was going, when I realized that I could have killed somebody. Or myself, which I didn’t care about.”

Source: MEGA Anthony Hopkins shared a scary moment from his past.

He continued, “I could have killed a family in a car, you know.”

This jarring experience became a pivotal moment for Hopkins, who stated he finally understood the extent of his alcoholism. “I realized that I was an alcoholic, and I came to my senses,” he shared.

Source: MEGA The legendary actor said he was once drunk and driving without any memory of it.

Reflecting on that time, the 87-year-old actor recounted a significant encounter with an ex-agent at a Beverly Hills party. He admitted, “I need help.”

Hopkins elaborated on the moment he heard an internal voice that shifted his perspective, leading him to seek help from a 12-step program in Los Angeles. “It was 11 o’clock precisely — I looked at my watch,” he said. He recounted, “And this is the spooky part — some deep, powerful thought or voice spoke to me from inside and said, ‘It’s all over. Now you can start living. And it has all been for a purpose, so don’t forget one moment of it.’”

Source: MEGA Anthony Hopkins feared he could have killed someone.

The voice, described as “male” and “like a radio voice,” helped diminish his craving for alcohol. “The craving to drink was taken from me, or left,” he said. Since that moment, Hopkins has proudly maintained sobriety for decades.

Reflecting on his journey, he stated, “Now I don’t have any theories except divinity or that power that we all possess inside us that creates us from birth, life force, whatever it is. It’s a consciousness, I believe. That’s all I know.” Celebrating 49 years of sobriety in December, Hopkins also shared why he was drawn to drinking in his youth. “Booze is terrific because it makes you instantly feel in a different space,” he explained, noting it made him feel “big” and helped “nullify” his discomfort.

Source: MEGA Anthony Hopkins found help through a 12-step program.