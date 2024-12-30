or
Anthony Hopkins
Anthony Hopkins Reveals Near-Death Experience Which Led to Him Getting Sober: 'I Needed Help'

Anthony Hopkins opened up about the near-death experience that led him to get sober.

Dec. 30 2024, Published 7:55 a.m. ET

Anthony Hopkins is celebrating nearly five decades of sobriety!

In a heartfelt Instagram video shared just two days before his 87th birthday on December 31, the legendary actor opened up about a near-death experience that forced him to confront his reliance on alcohol.

“One day at a time. 49 years. Life is in session,” he captioned the post.

“Forty-nine years ago today, I stopped,” Hopkins said in the clip, miming the act of drinking. “And I was having such fun. But then I realized I was in big, big trouble because I couldn’t remember anything and I was driving a car drunk out of my skull.”

“Then on that fatal day, I realized I needed help. So I got it,” he continued. "I phoned up a group of people like me — alcoholic. And that was it. Sober. I’ve had more fun these 49 years than ever."

The Silence of the Lambs star also offered words of encouragement to fans who might be struggling with similar issues.

“If you do have a problem — having fun is wonderful, having a drink is fine — but if you are having a problem with the booze, there is help,” the Red Dragon star said. “It’s not a terrible deal — it’s a condition if you’re allergic to alcohol. Get some help. There’s plenty of help around.”

He continued: “One thing I didn’t realize, I was not unique. There are thousands of people around like me. Anyway, I got sober and, it sounds a dull word, but I’ve had a wonderful life. They still employ me, they still give me jobs.

His message is especially timely as the holiday season, often filled with parties and heavy drinking, comes to a close.

“I’m going to be 87 in two day’s time. So I’m celebrating my long life — unexpectedly long life,” he said. “So if you have a problem, you know where to go. Phone any intergroup, 12-step program, whatever you could do. Because it is a killer."

MORE ON:
Anthony Hopkins

The video ended on a warm note as Hopkins blew a kiss and said, “With that, Happy New Year!”

The Hannibal star, who is married to actress and producer Stella Arroyave, has been candid about his struggles with alcohol in the past.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he admitted that his drinking during his theater days made him “very difficult to work with” because he was “usually hungover.”

However, everything changed in December 1975 during an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting when a woman offered him life-changing advice.

“Why don’t you just trust in God?” she asked. From that moment, Hopkins said his cravings for alcohol disappeared.

Source: MEGA

In another Instagram post, Hopkins reminded his followers to seek help and celebrate their progress.

​​"This is a message not meant to be heavy, but I hope helpful. I am a recovering alcoholic. And to you out there — I know there are people struggling. In this day and age of cancel and hatred and non-compromise, children being bullied, I say to this... Be kind to yourself. Be kind. Stay out of the circle of toxicity with people, if they offend you. Live your life. Be proud of your life," he explained in 2022.

“So wherever you are, get help. Don’t be ashamed. Be proud of yourselves, whatever you do. Don’t let anyone put you down. If you’re gonna be angry, be angry at them… Celebrate yourself as I do myself. Although I know nothing,” he continued.

