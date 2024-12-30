Anthony Hopkins Reveals Near-Death Experience Which Led to Him Getting Sober: 'I Needed Help'

“Forty-nine years ago today, I stopped,” Hopkins said in the clip, miming the act of drinking. “And I was having such fun. But then I realized I was in big, big trouble because I couldn’t remember anything and I was driving a car drunk out of my skull.”

“Then on that fatal day, I realized I needed help. So I got it,” he continued. "I phoned up a group of people like me — alcoholic. And that was it. Sober. I’ve had more fun these 49 years than ever."