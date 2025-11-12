'Anxious' Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She's 'Filled With Dread' Amid 'ADD' Battle

Article continues below advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow candidly opened up about the recent mental health struggles she has faced. During the Tuesday, November 11, episode of her "Goop" podcast, the actress, 53, detailed the way that Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) has impacted her daily life. The condition — characterized by hyperactivity and difficulty paying attention — is exacerbated by the star's busy lifestyle.

"I would like to be more intentional about how I spend my time," she explained. "I think I have a bit of ADD, and I can really get pulled in lots of directions. I would love to try to not do that so much and feel more grounded throughout the day." Paltrow claimed that her nervous system is "messed up" by stress, hormones and the pressures of living under the spotlight. "I've lived a very intense life in the public eye for a really, really long time," she said. "And so I think whenever we're at the mercy of people's opinions and all the energy behind the opinions - I'm very sensitive, as most of us are - it kind of frays my nervous system."

The Glee alum is also facing anxiety, which is unfamiliar territory for her. "I have a lot of anxiety for the first time in my life, which is a symptom of hormonal changes. I think it's an oestrogen dominance thing. It makes you really anxious," she expressed. "So part of it is physiological, part of it is psychological, part of it's emotional, and part of it's public life. I don't know why it is that in the past couple of years it's hit me so hard, but I know there's something wrong because my cortisol [stress hormone]... I'll get in bed exhausted and my heart will start to race."

Along with the anxiety, Paltrow has been getting "intrusive thoughts," which she has "never had in [her] life ever." "My sleep is still pretty okay, but sometimes I wake up first thing in the morning and I'm filled with dread," she revealed. "So there's a lot of parts to it, but definitely there's a big nervous system component."

