NEWS Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Says Growing Up With Her Famous Mom Was 'Really Scary' as She Was 'Anxious About Making Mistakes' Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter, Apple Martin, revealed the struggles of growing up with A-list parents.

Apple Martin is opening up about what it was really like growing up with two A-list parents — and it wasn’t always glamorous.

Source: MEGA Apple Martin says growing up with famous parents made her 'anxious.'

"I remember I read Discipline and Punish [by Michel Foucault], which is a great book, but talking about the surveillance state — I feel like I’ve grown up with that, which is really scary and makes me very anxious about making mistakes,” Apple continued, adding that she was "discouraged from doing anything in the public eye."

But as she’s gotten older, she’s learning to let go of the fear. "And I’m getting a lot better at being, like, 'F--- it.' I’m not going to be scared. I just want to do what seems fun and figure my life out,” she declared.

Source: MEGA The model felt like she was always being watched and judged.

Apple made her first TV appearance way back in 2006, during a segment of VH1: All Access, which focused on the 20 Cutest Celebrity Babies. She later popped up on her mom’s Netflix series The Goop Lab in 2020, making a quick cameo in the episode titled "The Health-Span Plan." In January 2023, she had her first major fashion moment, sitting front row at the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris.

Speaking to Vogue afterward, she said she “really enjoy[s] keeping up with fashion.” “The Chanel Couture show was my first fashion experience, and I am so incredibly grateful to Chanel and their incredible team for having me. It was so exciting to see the art in the designs, and the theme of the line emerge throughout the show,” Apple stated.

Source: MEGA Gwyneth Paltrow gave birth to Apple Martin in 2004.

Despite some bumpy moments, Apple seems to be leaning into the entertainment world just like her mom. “I would love to do theater because I adore it so much,” she revealed in the interview. “I’ve obviously never done a film before, but I’ve been trying to get involved in student films. I was born a theater kid.”

The Goop founder and the singer first met back in 2002 while hanging out backstage at one of Coldplay’s concerts. They started dating and tied the knot a year later. During their 10-year marriage, they welcomed two kids — Apple in 2004 and their son, Moses, in 2006.

Source: MEGA Chris Martin shares two kids — Apple and Moses — with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.