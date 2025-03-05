Gwyneth Paltrow's Menopause Symptoms Got 'Out of Control' From Drinking 'Every Night' During L.A. Wildfires: 'It Was Crazy'

On the March 4 episode of her "Goop" podcast, the actress revealed that she turned to alcohol as a way to deal with the stress of the fires. But instead of helping, it made her menopause symptoms worse.

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about an unexpected way she coped amid the Los Angeles wildfires — and how it backfired on her body.

"I'm really in the thick of it right now, so I'm all over the place," Paltrow, 51, told guest Dr. Mary Clare Haver, a board-certified OB-GYN and author of The New Menopause. "But I noticed my symptoms are pretty well under control unless, you know, in January when the fires were happening in L.A., I, like, used alcohol for its purpose."

She continued, "I think I drank every night. I was medicating. Normally, now at this point, I don't drink a lot at all. Maybe I'll have one drink a week. My symptoms were completely out of control. It was the first time I really noticed causation in that way."