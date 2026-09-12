Apple Maps' 'Lake America' Rename Turns Donald Trump's Canada Fight Into a Tech Headache

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Apple Maps has waded into President Donald Trump’s Lake Ontario controversy after relabeling the body of water as “Lake America” for U.S. users. Apple by September 2 relabeled Lake Ontario as “Lake America” for U.S. users of its Maps app, following Google’s similar update over the weekend. The change came after Trump ordered the Interior Department to update the lake’s name in the U.S. geographic naming service amid his escalating trade war with Canada.

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Source: MEGA The change followed Donald Trump’s push to rename the lake.

Users outside the U.S. still saw Lake Ontario in Apple Maps. Apple did not publicly comment on the change, though Interior Secretary Doug Burgum told Fox earlier in the week that Trump had contacted the company “directly” about the change.

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Accuracy or Politics?

Source: UNSPLASH A public relations expert questioned whether the update could make Apple appear political.

“A map’s job is accuracy, not opinion,” said Jason Mudd, CEO of Axia Public Relations. “The moment a naming update looks like Apple took a political side, the tool stops feeling neutral, and neutrality is the entire product.” Google said in a statement that its update followed a long-standing policy of using official government names when they vary by country. In the U.S., users see “Lake America,” while Canadians still see “Lake Ontario” and users outside both countries see both names. “Apple Maps already updates names when governments and geographic authorities change them, the same way a country’s name is spelled and sounds different depending on which region views the map,” Mudd explained. “That’s accuracy, not politics.”

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Canada Rejects the Rename

Source: @fordnation/X Canadian leaders rejected the proposed ‘Lake America’ name.

Trump cannot force Canada to adopt the new name, and Canadian leaders quickly rejected it. “It’s Lake Ontario to Canadians and the rest of the world. Now and forever,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford wrote on X. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also pointed to the lake’s Indigenous roots. Lake Ontario comes from the Huron word “oniatarí:io,” meaning “lake of shining waters,” and predates both the Canadian Confederation and the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

A Punchline With Policy Behind It

Source: UNSPLASH The controversial rename turned a geographic dispute into a tech headache.