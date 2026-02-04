Donald Trump's Unusual Hiring Rationale Sparks Outrage Over Comments About Doug Burgum's Wife

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump recently stirred controversy with remarks made during an event in the Oval Office. He explained his decision to appoint Doug Burgum as Interior Secretary was influenced by Burgum's wife, Kathryn Burgum, after seeing her in a campaign video.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump sparked backlash after explaining why he hired Doug Burgum as Interior Secretary.

“I saw them riding horses in a video. And I said, ‘Who is that?’ I was talking about her, not him,” Donald stated, as Doug and Kathryn stood nearby. The president made these comments while signing an executive order aimed at addressing drug addiction. Kathryn, who has maintained sobriety for 24 years, spoke at the event about her personal journey with alcohol addiction. She was also announced as co-chair of the White House Great American Recovery Initiative alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Source: MEGA The president said the decision was influenced by seeing Doug Burgum’s wife, Kathryn, in a campaign video.

Criticism quickly followed Donald’s remarks. “BREAKING: Trump just claimed that he hired Doug Burgum because he was attracted to his wife. What an awkward moment,” tweeted Brian Krassenstein. Those watching the event reacted negatively, with one user on X saying Donald appeared “so proud of himself yet completely unaware that a normal person would only feel shame.”

BREAKING: Trump just claimed that he hired Doug Burgum because he was attracted to his wife. What an awkward moment.



"I saw them riding horses in a video. And I said, 'Who is that?' I was talking about her, not him. I said, 'I'm gonna hire her,' because anybody that has… pic.twitter.com/BE7BqEql0T — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 29, 2026 Source: @krassenstein/X

This incident fits into a well-documented pattern of Donald’s behavior regarding women. Critics noted that he often reduces women to mere objects, failing to acknowledge their professional qualifications. A commenter on Bluesky expressed concern for Melania Trump, stating, “I wonder how Melania felt after watching this. So disrespectful!”

Historically, the POTUS has faced backlash for comments about women. The New York Times documented his derogatory comments during the 2016 Republican primary, including mocking Carly Fiorina's appearance and comparing women to animals. CNN also cataloged Donald’s history of making inappropriate remarks, leading many to question his respect for women in professional settings.

Source: MEGA Critics quickly called the comment inappropriate and disrespectful.

Kathryn’s background as North Dakota's First Lady and her commitment to addiction recovery initiatives cannot be overlooked. She has served on the board of trustees at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and has been instrumental in championing recovery programs through her initiative, Recovery Reinvented.

Source: MEGA Doug Burgum is the 55th United States Secretary of the Interior.