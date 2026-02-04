or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump's Unusual Hiring Rationale Sparks Outrage Over Comments About Doug Burgum's Wife

Split photo of Donald Trump, Kathryn & Doug Burgum
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faced criticism after saying he hired Doug Burgum because he was drawn to his wife.

Profile Image

Feb. 4 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump recently stirred controversy with remarks made during an event in the Oval Office. He explained his decision to appoint Doug Burgum as Interior Secretary was influenced by Burgum's wife, Kathryn Burgum, after seeing her in a campaign video.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump sparked backlash after explaining why he hired Doug Burgum as Interior Secretary.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump sparked backlash after explaining why he hired Doug Burgum as Interior Secretary.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“I saw them riding horses in a video. And I said, ‘Who is that?’ I was talking about her, not him,” Donald stated, as Doug and Kathryn stood nearby.

The president made these comments while signing an executive order aimed at addressing drug addiction.

Kathryn, who has maintained sobriety for 24 years, spoke at the event about her personal journey with alcohol addiction. She was also announced as co-chair of the White House Great American Recovery Initiative alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The president said the decision was influenced by seeing Doug Burgum’s wife, Kathryn, in a campaign video.
Source: MEGA

The president said the decision was influenced by seeing Doug Burgum’s wife, Kathryn, in a campaign video.

Article continues below advertisement

Criticism quickly followed Donald’s remarks.

“BREAKING: Trump just claimed that he hired Doug Burgum because he was attracted to his wife. What an awkward moment,” tweeted Brian Krassenstein.

Those watching the event reacted negatively, with one user on X saying Donald appeared “so proud of himself yet completely unaware that a normal person would only feel shame.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @krassenstein/X
MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

This incident fits into a well-documented pattern of Donald’s behavior regarding women. Critics noted that he often reduces women to mere objects, failing to acknowledge their professional qualifications. A commenter on Bluesky expressed concern for Melania Trump, stating, “I wonder how Melania felt after watching this. So disrespectful!”

Article continues below advertisement

Historically, the POTUS has faced backlash for comments about women. The New York Times documented his derogatory comments during the 2016 Republican primary, including mocking Carly Fiorina's appearance and comparing women to animals. CNN also cataloged Donald’s history of making inappropriate remarks, leading many to question his respect for women in professional settings.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Critics quickly called the comment inappropriate and disrespectful.
Source: MEGA

Critics quickly called the comment inappropriate and disrespectful.

Article continues below advertisement

Kathryn’s background as North Dakota's First Lady and her commitment to addiction recovery initiatives cannot be overlooked. She has served on the board of trustees at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and has been instrumental in championing recovery programs through her initiative, Recovery Reinvented.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Doug Burgum is the 55th United States Secretary of the Interior.
Source: MEGA

Doug Burgum is the 55th United States Secretary of the Interior.

As of now, First Lady Melania has not commented publicly on her husband's remarks. Instead, she attended the premiere of her self-produced documentary, Melania, which chronicles the 20 days leading up to the President’s second inauguration. The documentary, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, premiered globally and has drawn attention from various media outlets.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.