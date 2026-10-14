Archaeological Team Pursues 'Taraia Object' Believed to Be Amelia Earhart's Plane on Remote Island

Article continues below advertisement

Researchers have reached a remote South Pacific island to investigate a mysterious object that could help solve Amelia Earhart's disappearance nearly 90 years ago. The team from the Archaeological Legacy Institute and Purdue University arrived on Nikumaroro on October 12 after satellite images revealed an unusual shape beneath a nearby lagoon. The object, known as the Taraia Object, could be the Lockheed Model 10-E Electra plane Earhart was flying with navigator Fred Noonan when they disappeared in 1937.

Article continues below advertisement

Researchers Face Challenges Reaching The Site

Source: UNSPLASH The Taraia Object appeared in satellite images of a lagoon near Nikumaroro.

The team must first clear a path through dense jungle to reach Taraia Peninsula, where the lagoon is located. Based on a Purdue University press release, the researchers will spend several days "marking and cutting a trail through the jungle" from their landing site. The team also cannot stay overnight on the island because of its large native coconut crabs, which make camping there "impractical." Instead, the researchers will sleep aboard a ship during the expedition.

Article continues below advertisement

Team Uses Equipment To Examine The Object

Source: UNSPLASH Researchers planned to use sonar technology to examine the lagoon floor for the suspected aircraft.

Once they reach the lagoon, the researchers will use a magnetometer to detect ferrous metals that could point to potential artifacts. They will also use sonar technology to search the lagoon floor before employing a water induction dredge to remove sediment for a closer visual inspection. Officials outlined how close the suspected plane could be to the shore. "Based on estimates from aerial photos, the Taraia Object is believed to be located only 10 feet from the lagoon’s shore," the officials said. "And depending on the tide, under as little as five feet of water, plus a layer of sediment of unknown depth," the officials added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Search Could Shed Light On Amelia Earhart's Disappearance

Source: UNSPLASH Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan were believed to be flying toward Howland Island when they lost contact with the U.S. Coast Guard in 1937.

Earhart disappeared on July 2, 1937, while attempting to fly around the world. She and Noonan were believed to be heading toward Howland Island, a remote location northwest of Nikumaroro, when she lost contact with the U.S. Coast Guard. Archaeological Legacy Institute executive director and expedition leader Rick Pettigrew shared his thoughts on the team's progress. "It is incredibly rewarding to be this close to completing our inspection of the Taraia Object," Pettigrew said in a statement. "And potentially solving, at long last, the outstanding mystery of the disappearance of Amelia Earhart and Fred Noonan more than 89 years ago," Pettigrew's statement added.

Source: UNSPLASH Rick Pettigrew shared an update on the research team’s progress during the Amelia Earhart plane search.