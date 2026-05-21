Politics Donald Trump Slathers Makeup on His Swollen Hand for Graduation Address Amid Health Rumors Source: MEGA Donald Trump's bruised hands looked 'puffier than usual' during a graduation speech appearance, social media users observed. Lesley Abravanel May 21 2026, Published 5:15 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During his commencement speech at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday, May 20, President Donald Trump drew significant media and social media attention for wearing heavy, skin-toned makeup on his visibly swollen right hand. Media reports noted that his dominant right hand appeared unusually puffy, and a thick layer of foundation had been applied to camouflage persistent discoloration. The Daily Beast, which has been intrepid in covering the 79-year-old’s failing health, noted that “The president’s often-bruised right hand appeared particularly more puffy than usual, with his fingers looking swollen as well. However, Trump’s makeup job looked much better than when he was in Beijing last week.”

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White House Defends Donald Trump's Health

Source: MEGA The White House continues to defend Donald Trump amid health concerns.

The White House has repeatedly dismissed concerns regarding the appearance of the president's hands. “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history. The President is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands daily than any other President in history. President Trump’s commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told The Daily Beast in a recycled statement. Trump has stated he takes a daily 325-milligram dose of aspirin. This blood-thinning regimen makes his skin highly susceptible to easy bruising.

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Source: MEGA The White House has chalked up bruising on Donald Trump's hands to frequent handshaking and his aspirin regimen.

White House spokespeople frequently note that, as a "man of the people," Trump routinely shakes hands with hundreds of citizens and graduates, causing soft-tissue irritation and bruising on his hands. The hand makeup was just one talking point from the 145th Commencement Exercises in New London, Conn. During the event, the 79-year-old president remarked on the physical attributes of several graduates, including a female whom he said looked “fantastic.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump was accused of slurring his speech during his commencement address.

The president’s rambling commencement speech went off on several unintelligible tangents. “Things will happen, and I believe, for the best, hopefully for the best, but I believe for the best. But things will happen that you can’t even imagine,” Trump said. “And it’s gonna be very exciting, but the way that’s going to happen is through thinking big.” “Nothing great was ever built. Think of that,” he continued, making little sense. “Nothing great was ever built without the word momentum at your side. In times of your life, you’ll have momentum. That’s the time you go forward.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's bruised hands and rambling continue to fuel speculation about his health.