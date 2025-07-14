Are 'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Kat Izzo and Dale Moss Still Together? Spoilers

Izzo first appeared on Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season in 2023. She appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 later that year, where she left the dating show engaged to John Henry Spurlock. However, their engagement was short-lived as they split shortly after the December 2023 finale aired.

Meanwhile, Moss made his Bachelor Nation debut on Season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. The retired NFL athlete made history when Clare Crawley gave him her final rose only 12 days into dating, prompting her to abruptly end things with the rest of her contestants.

Crawley and Moss' engagement didn’t last, as the two officially split for good by September 2021.