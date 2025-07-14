or
Are 'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Kat Izzo and Dale Moss Still Together? Spoilers

Photo of Kat Izzo and Dale Moss
Source: Disney

Dale Moss and Kat Izzo found a quick connection on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10, and fans are curious if the couple is still together after filming.

By:

July 14 2025, Published 4:26 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Dale Moss made a splash appearance on Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 after years away from the Bachelor Nation. After finding a quick connection with Kat Izzo on the beach, fans are curious if the couple is still together after filming the hot summer dating show.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Are ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Kat Izzo and Dale Moss?

image of Kat Izzo and Dale Moss went on a romantic date on a yacht.
Source: Disney

Kat Izzo and Dale Moss went on a romantic date on a yacht.

Izzo first appeared on Zach ShallcrossBachelor season in 2023. She appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 later that year, where she left the dating show engaged to John Henry Spurlock. However, their engagement was short-lived as they split shortly after the December 2023 finale aired.

Meanwhile, Moss made his Bachelor Nation debut on Season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. The retired NFL athlete made history when Clare Crawley gave him her final rose only 12 days into dating, prompting her to abruptly end things with the rest of her contestants.

Crawley and Moss' engagement didn’t last, as the two officially split for good by September 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened Between ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Kat Izzo and Dale Moss on Season 10?

image of Kat Izzo gave her rose to Dale Moss on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10.
Source: Disney

Kat Izzo gave her rose to Dale Moss on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10.

Izzo was one of the first to arrive at the beach resort in Costa Rica during Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, which premiered on July 6.

Moss arrived on day two of filming with a date card in hand, ready to stir things up. After mingling with nearly every woman on the beach, he ultimately chose Izzo to join him for a romantic yacht outing.

Article continues below advertisement

Dale Moss Asked Kat Izzo to Go on First Date

image of Kat Izzo and Dale Moss went on a date during week one of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'
Source: Disney

Kat Izzo and Dale Moss went on a date during week one of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

“I think this date will tell a lot as to if there’s a future with us together in a romantic space or not,” Moss told producers in a confessional interview. “I’m definitely attracted to her. I think she’s beautiful and there’s definitely layers that she hasn’t shown me.”

Despite getting seasick during their yacht date, the executive assistant still felt a spark with Moss. Izzo gave him her rose at the ceremony, securing Moss’ place on Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 for another week.

Are ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Kat Izzo and Dale Moss Still Together?

image of Kat Izzo and Dale Moss coupled up together during week one of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'
Source: Disney

Kat Izzo and Dale Moss coupled up together during week one of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

Dale and Kat reportedly didn’t leave the reality TV series engaged, but are still dating, according to Bachelor Nation insider Reality Steve.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

