'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 Timeline Explained: Why This Season Is Unlike Any Other Before

After taking a break last summer, Bachelor in Paradise returns with a fresh new look for Season 10.

From a brand-new tropical location to an expanded dating pool and upgraded accommodations, the show has undergone a major transformation. But the biggest change? It's filming timeline. Airing earlier in the summer than usual, Season 10 breaks tradition in a way that sets it apart from any season before — here’s how the Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 timeline shakes things up.