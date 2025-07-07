'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 Timeline Explained: Why This Season Is Unlike Any Other Before
After taking a break last summer, Bachelor in Paradise returns with a fresh new look for Season 10.
From a brand-new tropical location to an expanded dating pool and upgraded accommodations, the show has undergone a major transformation. But the biggest change? It's filming timeline. Airing earlier in the summer than usual, Season 10 breaks tradition in a way that sets it apart from any season before — here’s how the Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 timeline shakes things up.
When Was ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10 Filmed?
With The Bachelorette going on hiatus this fall, Bachelor in Paradise was able to kick off filming earlier than usual, giving the cast a head start on the beach.
Filming reportedly began in May, according to Bachelor Nation insider Reality Steve. For comparison, around that same time last year, filming for Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette was still underway. The schedule shake-up means Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 is historically set to premiere earlier in the summer than any season prior.
Where Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10’s New Filming Location?
Although Bachelor in Paradise is best known for its nostalgic villa on the beaches of Mexico, this year the ABC series is switching things up with a fresh filming location on an entirely different continent.
For Season 10, fans will be transported to the lush Azura Beach Resort in Costa Rica.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer Teases the New Filming Location
“The hotel is more upscale and has a s--- chicness to it that feels more elevated than the traditional kind of Paradise world that we’ve been in,” Bachelor in Paradise showrunner Scott Teti told Entertainment Weekly in May. “The beach itself is private and unique. There’s a beautiful island right off it with a bunch of fishing boats that surround it every day, with a quaint little town right next door, but not a ton of foot traffic. It feels remote and upscale and s--- at the same time.”
Franchise host Jesse Palmer echoed Teti’s sentiments, explaining on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in June that the seaside resort provided the perfect backdrop to fall in love — even if the weather was bad.
“I feel like we had more space to film in,” the former NFL player explained. “There were just different scenes that were set up around Paradise where the cast could be.”
When Does ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10 Air?
Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 premieres on ABC on Monday, July 7, at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes air every Monday.