Who Is 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Dale Moss? Everything to Know About the Season 10 Contestant

Dale Moss made a splash — literally — when he pulled up to Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 on a yacht, quickly shaking up the budding romances already unfolding on the beach.

Moss’ Bachelor in Paradise appearance isn’t the first time he’s spiced up a season of the Bachelor Nation franchise. The athlete first turned heads on The Bachelorette after winning over the lead so quickly that the season wrapped weeks early with her giving him the final rose.

Now, as he returned to TV screens, fans are eager to learn more about the Season 10 standout.