or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Bachelor in Paradise
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Who Is 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Dale Moss? Everything to Know About the Season 10 Contestant

Photo of Dale Moss.
Source: Disney

Dale Moss quickly shook up the romances already unfolding on the beach, and fans are eager to learn more about the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 star.

By:

July 10 2025, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Dale Moss made a splash — literally — when he pulled up to Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 on a yacht, quickly shaking up the budding romances already unfolding on the beach.

Moss’ Bachelor in Paradise appearance isn’t the first time he’s spiced up a season of the Bachelor Nation franchise. The athlete first turned heads on The Bachelorette after winning over the lead so quickly that the season wrapped weeks early with her giving him the final rose.

Now, as he returned to TV screens, fans are eager to learn more about the Season 10 standout.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Dale Moss?

image of 'Bachelor in Paradise' star Dale Moss is a retired NFL player.
Source: Disney

'Bachelor in Paradise' star Dale Moss is a retired NFL player.

Moss, a former NFL wide receiver from Brandon, S.D., played for both the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears before transitioning to a career in producing, acting and entertainment hosting.

“I am an on-air sports and entertainment host, producer, actor, and creator at United Talent Agency, one of the leading talent and entertainment companies in the world,” he wrote via his LinkedIn. “I have worked on projects with globally recognized networks and streaming platforms, such as ESPN, ABC and Amazon Prime to name a few. As a host I've been I've been front and center during two Super Bowls, Tribeca Film Festival, the Special Olympic World Games as well as live music experiences with Zedd, Becky G and Alesso to name a few.”

Article continues below advertisement

What Seasons of ‘The Bachelorette’ Did Dale Moss Appear On?

image of Dale Moss got engaged to Clare Crawley at the end of 'The Bachelorette' Season 16.
Source: Disney

Dale Moss got engaged to Clare Crawley at the end of 'The Bachelorette' Season 16.

The retired NFL star is best known for winning Clare Crawley’s final rose on Season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. The pair declared their love for each other just two weeks into filming, and Crawley quickly broke up with her large group of remaining contestants.

MORE ON:
Bachelor in Paradise

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Dale Moss Distanced Himself From the 'Bachelor' Franchise

image of Dale Moss is known for his relationship with Clare Crawley.
Source: Disney

Dale Moss is known for his relationship with Clare Crawley.

The pair got engaged, and Tayshia Adams stepped in as the Bachelorette lead to finish out the season.

After Crawley and Moss’ engagement ended, Moss largely distanced himself from the Bachelor Nation spotlight.

Dale Moss Returned for 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10

image of Dale Moss quickly found a connection with Kat Izzo on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10.
Source: Disney

Dale Moss quickly found a connection with Kat Izzo on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10.

However, the content creator shocked fans by making his reality TV return in 2025, coming back to find love on Bachelor in Paradise.

“Since the last time I was on the show, there’s been so much that has changed,” he explained during the July 7 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10. “I’ve got my own businesses and I’ve been traveling the world. Life has been really good. I’m really proud of where I’m at in life but I don’t get to share that with a significant other.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.