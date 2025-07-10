Who Is 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Dale Moss? Everything to Know About the Season 10 Contestant
Dale Moss made a splash — literally — when he pulled up to Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 on a yacht, quickly shaking up the budding romances already unfolding on the beach.
Moss’ Bachelor in Paradise appearance isn’t the first time he’s spiced up a season of the Bachelor Nation franchise. The athlete first turned heads on The Bachelorette after winning over the lead so quickly that the season wrapped weeks early with her giving him the final rose.
Now, as he returned to TV screens, fans are eager to learn more about the Season 10 standout.
Who Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Dale Moss?
Moss, a former NFL wide receiver from Brandon, S.D., played for both the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears before transitioning to a career in producing, acting and entertainment hosting.
“I am an on-air sports and entertainment host, producer, actor, and creator at United Talent Agency, one of the leading talent and entertainment companies in the world,” he wrote via his LinkedIn. “I have worked on projects with globally recognized networks and streaming platforms, such as ESPN, ABC and Amazon Prime to name a few. As a host I've been I've been front and center during two Super Bowls, Tribeca Film Festival, the Special Olympic World Games as well as live music experiences with Zedd, Becky G and Alesso to name a few.”
What Seasons of ‘The Bachelorette’ Did Dale Moss Appear On?
The retired NFL star is best known for winning Clare Crawley’s final rose on Season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. The pair declared their love for each other just two weeks into filming, and Crawley quickly broke up with her large group of remaining contestants.
Dale Moss Distanced Himself From the 'Bachelor' Franchise
The pair got engaged, and Tayshia Adams stepped in as the Bachelorette lead to finish out the season.
After Crawley and Moss’ engagement ended, Moss largely distanced himself from the Bachelor Nation spotlight.
Dale Moss Returned for 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10
However, the content creator shocked fans by making his reality TV return in 2025, coming back to find love on Bachelor in Paradise.
“Since the last time I was on the show, there’s been so much that has changed,” he explained during the July 7 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10. “I’ve got my own businesses and I’ve been traveling the world. Life has been really good. I’m really proud of where I’m at in life but I don’t get to share that with a significant other.”