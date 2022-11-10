Chris Evans & Actress Alba Baptista's Relationship Confirmed Months After Packing On The PDA At 'Super Affectionate' Date Night: Sources
The Sexiest Man Alive is off the market!
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s longtime relationship has seemingly been confirmed months after an OK! exclusive source spotted the pair packing on the PDA at the Capital Grille in Burlington, Mass.
“They looked so in love and even shared an intimate kiss,” our insider revealed earlier this year of the two’s romantic evening — which took place just outside of Evans hometown of Boston. “They were super affectionate at the table together and he was genuinely so kind to all of the guests and staff.”
Although the duo didn’t seem shy during date night, Evans, 41, and Baptista, 25, have kept their romance under wraps for a majority of the relationship.
Back in March, an additional OK! insider exclusively dished how the Caption America star “never gets that serious with women. But he’s been quietly dating Alba for a while.”
“Ever since he met Alba, he’s laser-focused on her, and he’s stopped playing the field,” the second source continued. “Word is they’ve even gotten matching tattoos, which is not usually his style at all.”
On November, 10, another insider confirmed the couple’s status to a news publication, stating Evans and the Warrior Nun star have been together "for over a year and it's serious.”
"They are in love and Chris has never been happier,” they confirmed. “His family and friends all adore her."
The dynamic duo’s relationship update comes days after Evans revealed he wants nothing more than a wife and kids.
"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," the Avengers actor expressed. "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."
"So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important," the handsome hunk added. "I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better."
People spoke to Evans about his family aspirations and a source about his relationship with Baptista.