Hollywood Hunk Chris Evans Admits He 'Absolutely' Wants A 'Wife & Kids': 'I Love The Idea Of Tradition'

“So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true,” the MCU staple added. “Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can't think of anything better."

Yet it seems Evans, like most of us, has had to put in his fair share of work to become the best partner he could be.

"You spend a lot of time learning what's been helpful and what hasn't been," he remarked. "We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I've really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works."