What to Know About Madison Beer's Romance With NFL Player Justin Herbert: Are They Dating?

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert have been bringing their rumored romance into the spotlight in the months since they first sparked dating buzz.

According to the report, the "Bittersweet" singer left in Herbert's car after wrapping.

The "make you mine" songstress first set off dating rumors with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in August. Photos released by a news outlet showed the pair having a good time on the set of Beer's photo or music video shoot in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Hancock Park.

Following their first public outing, Beer and Herbert were photographed going to a friend's house in Redondo Beach, Calif.

Nearly two months after they fueled dating buzz, Beer and Herbert appeared to go public with their romance when they shared a pregame kiss before the Chargers game against the Washington Commanders on October 5.

In the viral video, the athlete was seen making his way to the sidelines, where Beer was standing. He then hugged and kissed her before greeting the "Reckless" singer's friends.

Before going back to the field, Herbert gave Beer a kiss once more as she smiled.

In an interview published in April, she revealed she wanted to date a girl while discussing her bisexuality.

"I've never understood homophobic people, because I'm just like, 'Why are you affected by someone else's sexual preference?' It doesn't affect me unless I'm trying to sleep with you and you don't want to sleep with me," she told Cosmopolitan.