What to Know About Madison Beer's Romance With NFL Player Justin Herbert: Are They Dating?
Dec. 12 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Madison Beer and Justin Herbert First Sparked Dating Rumors in August
Is Madison Beer officially a WAG?
The "make you mine" songstress first set off dating rumors with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in August. Photos released by a news outlet showed the pair having a good time on the set of Beer's photo or music video shoot in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Hancock Park.
According to the report, the "Bittersweet" singer left in Herbert's car after wrapping.
Madison Beer and Justin Herbert Have Made More Public Appearances Together
Following their first public outing, Beer and Herbert were photographed going to a friend's house in Redondo Beach, Calif.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Madison Beer and Justin Herbert Confirmed Their Romance With a Kiss
Nearly two months after they fueled dating buzz, Beer and Herbert appeared to go public with their romance when they shared a pregame kiss before the Chargers game against the Washington Commanders on October 5.
In the viral video, the athlete was seen making his way to the sidelines, where Beer was standing. He then hugged and kissed her before greeting the "Reckless" singer's friends.
Before going back to the field, Herbert gave Beer a kiss once more as she smiled.
In an interview published in April, she revealed she wanted to date a girl while discussing her bisexuality.
"I've never understood homophobic people, because I'm just like, 'Why are you affected by someone else's sexual preference?' It doesn't affect me unless I'm trying to sleep with you and you don't want to sleep with me," she told Cosmopolitan.
Madison Beer and Justin Herbert Cuddled Up Courtside at a Lakers Game
Beer and Herbert ramped up speculation and left fans convinced they are officially an item when they watched the Los Angeles Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 24. They were pictured cuddling up in the front row courtside.
At one point, the athlete shielded Beer when a loose basketball suddenly came flying toward them.
Neither Beer nor Herbert has directly commented on the dating rumors.
Beer previously dated influencer Nick Austin, while Herbert was briefly linked to NFL reporter Taylor Bisciotti.