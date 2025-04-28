Madison Beer Reveals She Wants to 'Date a Girl' in Rare Statement About Her Bisexuality
Madison Beer is proud of her sexuality.
In a new interview published on Monday, April 28, the "Selfish" singer, 26, gave a rare comment about being bisexual.
"I’m just like, 'Yeah, I don’t really know why you give a f--- that I want to date a girl,'" she expressed to Cosmopolitan. "I’ve never understood homophobic people, because I’m just like, 'Why are you affected by someone else’s sexual preference?' It doesn’t affect me unless I’m trying to sleep with you and you don’t want to sleep with me."
Even though Beer isn't asked about her bisexuality often, she does like to speak about it to be a voice for the LGBTQ+ community since she feels a responsibility to help those like her grandfather, who married a woman and had three children with her in an attempt to hide his sexuality and "convert" himself.
"It makes me so upset that we live in this world where you can’t just be who you are," she said.
Regardless of what gender she is pursuing, the pop star opts for a "needy" partner who likes to remain attached.
"I love all the attention in the world, which sometimes means I shoot myself in the foot because obviously no one can give me that all the time," the crooner admitted. "But I’m just a lover girl. I’m sure my boyfriend would have a different answer."
Beer has been romantically linked to YouTuber Nick Austin since 2020, although the couple didn't go public in 2021. She is confident that with the upcoming release of her album later this year, they will conquer the next steps of her career together.
"Neither of us are equipped for whatever the f--- might come. But it’s kind of exciting to be like, 'We’re going to figure all this out, hopefully together,'" the celebrity declared. "Yes, I know he’s going to support me, but do I think that he knows or I know or my parents know or my brother knows how we’re going to feel or go through it if and when that does happen? No."
The "Make You Mine" artist is privy to the fact that she has been oversexualized in the music industry and presented as someone she is not from as early as age 14. She recalls "grown men" calling her "too s---" and wanting to wait to "sell the s--" because she was too young.
Earlier this month, she revealed to Elle that pressures placed on her from a young age made her suicidal at age 19.
"'Look at what you all have done to me. How dare you take someone who just wanted to f------ sing and perform and be a person, and you ruined me?'” she explained of her thought process at the time.
The vocalist is no longer in that "dark place" but will never forget how "bitter," "spiteful and angry at the world" she was back then.