Madison Beer Reveals She Wants to 'Date a Girl' in Rare Statement About Her Bisexuality

"I’m just like, 'Yeah, I don’t really know why you give a f--- that I want to date a girl,'" she expressed to Cosmopolitan. "I’ve never understood homophobic people, because I’m just like, 'Why are you affected by someone else’s sexual preference?' It doesn’t affect me unless I’m trying to sleep with you and you don’t want to sleep with me."

Even though Beer isn't asked about her bisexuality often, she does like to speak about it to be a voice for the LGBTQ+ community since she feels a responsibility to help those like her grandfather, who married a woman and had three children with her in an attempt to hide his sexuality and "convert" himself.

"It makes me so upset that we live in this world where you can’t just be who you are," she said.