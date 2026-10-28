'Next Gen NYC' Star Ariana Biermann Shades Ex Hudson McLeroy for Defending Her Publicly But Saying 'Nothing' to Her 'Privately': 'Weird'
Oct. 28 2026, Published 12:04 p.m. ET
Ariana Biermann isn't impressed by her ex-boyfriend Hudson McLeroy's public apology.
The Next Gen NYC star, 25, called out her former flame after he shared a lengthy Instagram post defending her family and reflecting on their failed relationship.
Despite his kind words, Biermann questioned why he chose to address their issues publicly instead of contacting her directly.
"So much to say publicly, yet nothing to say privately. weird," she commented beneath the since-deleted post.
Ariana Biermann and Hudson McLeroy Exchange Heated Words on Instagram
"After everything I've done for you and your family I was trying to make a point but d--- this just makes you look like even more of an a-- than before after everything that's happened," he replied. "But I get it I'll keep the space I can remove the post if you'd like just let me know."
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Ariana Biermann and Hudson McLeroy's Relationship Drama
Biermann and McLeroy's relationship has attracted attention from fans who have followed their romance and its aftermath.
The former couple's personal lives drew even more interest after Biermann appeared on Bravo's Next Gen NYC, which follows a group of young adults navigating relationships, careers and friendships in New York City. McLeroy was a recurring cast member on both seasons until their split.
Ariana Biermann and Hudson McLeroy Have a Complicated History
The former couple first met as teenagers and dated on and off for years before moving in together in Manhattan. They announced their breakup in October 2025.
Their relationship struggles became a central storyline during Season 2 of Next Gen NYC.
During the June season premiere, Biermann admitted she often felt unsupported in their romance.
"Since I was 14, I saw this boy who I loved, who I wanted to help. He always called me when he was down bad. He knew I was going to be there because I care about this person so deeply and they deserve somebody to be there and hold their hand," she shared, possibly referring to his addiction struggles. "As time went on, I kind of realized nobody was holding mine."
Although the pair briefly reconciled in early 2026, they ultimately called it quits again.
In an August interview prior to McLeroy's post, Biermann confirmed she was single but insisted they were on good terms.
"He will always be like a dear friend and a close person in my life," she explained. "There will always be love there."