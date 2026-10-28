'Next Gen NYC' Star Ariana Biermann Shades Ex Hudson McLeroy for Defending Her Publicly But Saying 'Nothing' to Her 'Privately': 'Weird'

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Ariana Biermann isn't impressed by her ex-boyfriend Hudson McLeroy's public apology. The Next Gen NYC star, 25, called out her former flame after he shared a lengthy Instagram post defending her family and reflecting on their failed relationship.

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Source: @@HUDSON.MCLEROY/INSTAGRAM Hudson McLeroy only had kind words to say about his ex in an Instagram post.

Despite his kind words, Biermann questioned why he chose to address their issues publicly instead of contacting her directly. "So much to say publicly, yet nothing to say privately. weird," she commented beneath the since-deleted post.

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Ariana Biermann and Hudson McLeroy Exchange Heated Words on Instagram

Source: @ARIANABIERMANN/INSTAGRAM Ariana Biermann called out her ex's social media post.

"After everything I've done for you and your family I was trying to make a point but d--- this just makes you look like even more of an a-- than before after everything that's happened," he replied. "But I get it I'll keep the space I can remove the post if you'd like just let me know."

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Ariana Biermann and Hudson McLeroy's Relationship Drama

Source: @HUDSON.MCLEROY/INSTAGRAM Ariana questioned why Hudson had so much to say online but not to her face.

Biermann and McLeroy's relationship has attracted attention from fans who have followed their romance and its aftermath. The former couple's personal lives drew even more interest after Biermann appeared on Bravo's Next Gen NYC, which follows a group of young adults navigating relationships, careers and friendships in New York City. McLeroy was a recurring cast member on both seasons until their split.

Ariana Biermann and Hudson McLeroy Have a Complicated History

Source: @ARIANABIERMANN/INSTAGRAM The former couple first met as teenagers and dated on and off for years.