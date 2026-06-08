Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's Secret Split Revealed: They've Been 'Quietly Broken Up for Several Months,' Insider Reveals

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It's over! Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater secretly split several months ago after a nearly three-year romance. "It’s amicable, they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways," a source told a news outlet on Monday, June 8. "They are still friends and very supportive of one another. They have been quietly broken up for several months."

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Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater 'Quietly' Split Several Months Ago

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande is reportedly focused on her Eternal Sunshine tour, along with the release of her new album, 'Petal.'

The insider added that Grande, 32, was "doing great" as she focused on her Eternal Sunshine Tour, which kicked off on June 6, along with the release of her eighth studio album, Petal, in late July. Grande and Slater, 34, were first romantically linked in July 2023 after meeting on the set of Wicked. Their relationship drew early public scrunity, as Slater filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, that same month, prompting speculation about a possible overlap between the two relationships.

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Ethan Slater's Wife Addressed His Relationship With Ariana Grande

Source: MEGA Ethan Slater and Lilly Jay tied the knot in 2018.

Jay, who welcomed their son in August 2022, broke her silence on the messy split in a personal essay published in December 2024. "No one gets married thinking they’ll get divorced, in the same way we don’t board a plane expecting to crash. But I really never thought I would get divorced," she wrote. "Especially not just after giving birth to my first child and especially not in the shadow of my husband’s new relationship with a celebrity." She continued, "This, I tell myself, is nothing to be ashamed of and nothing to hide. Slowly but surely, I have come to believe that in the absence of the life I planned with my high-school sweetheart, a lifetime of sweetness is waiting for me and my child."

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Ariana Grande Addressed Speculation Surrounding Her Relationship in the Past

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande said it was 'disappointing' to hear the rumors about her relationship.

The "7 Rings" singer has spoken out about the criticism surrounding her former relationship, telling Vanity Fair, "The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of [our relationship]."

Ariana Grande Praised Ethan Slater's 'Heart'

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande said there was 'no one on this Earth with a better heart' than Ethan Slater.