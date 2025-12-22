Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande Shut Down Breakup Rumors Backstage at 'SNL': Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande are putting breakup rumors to rest. The couple shared a sweet moment backstage at Saturday Night Live as Grande hosted the show, proving their relationship is stronger than ever.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lizgillz/Instagram Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande shut down breakup rumors backstage at 'SNL.'

Article continues below advertisement

Liz Gillies, the Wicked star’s former Nickelodeon costar and close friend, snapped a series of candid photos during the SNL taping. "Nobody does it like you, dingus. What a treat it is to watch you use your many talents and gifts and use them so effortlessly well," Gillies wrote in the caption. "Another brilliant episode. Not to mention- it was the marvelous @fayedunaway’s last episode. AND- CHER! PLUS CHRISTMAS! I fear my heart might’ve grown three sizes last night." In one of the snaps, Slater lounged comfortably next to Gillies on the couch, making it clear that any whispers about a breakup are simply unfounded.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, fans loved seeing the duo spend some time with one another. One person wrote, "Ethan was there sooo cute❤️❤️❤️," while another said, "Ethan????? so does that mean…???" A third person added, "So they are still together lol."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The couple was seen together during Ariana Grande’s hosting night.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans have recently expressed skepticism about the “eternal sunshine” hitmaker’s relationship. When Slater was asked about working alongside Grande, his response raised eyebrows as he veered towards discussing the full cast instead of directly addressing their romance. During a November Today interview, Slater said, “I’m so proud of everyone I got to work with. We’re, like, a family.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The new photos suggest the pair are still going strong.

Article continues below advertisement

This led some to speculate that they might be done “for good.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Fans had questioned the couple's relationship in recent weeks.