Article continues below advertisement
Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande Shut Down Breakup Rumors Backstage at 'SNL': Photo

split photo of Ethan Slater & Ariana Grande
Source: MEGA

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande put breakup rumors to rest after being spotted together backstage at 'SNL.'

Profile Image

Dec. 22 2025, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande are putting breakup rumors to rest.

The couple shared a sweet moment backstage at Saturday Night Live as Grande hosted the show, proving their relationship is stronger than ever.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande shut down breakup rumors backstage at 'SNL.'
Source: @lizgillz/Instagram

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande shut down breakup rumors backstage at 'SNL.'

Article continues below advertisement

Liz Gillies, the Wicked star’s former Nickelodeon costar and close friend, snapped a series of candid photos during the SNL taping.

"Nobody does it like you, dingus. What a treat it is to watch you use your many talents and gifts and use them so effortlessly well," Gillies wrote in the caption. "Another brilliant episode. Not to mention- it was the marvelous @fayedunaway’s last episode. AND- CHER! PLUS CHRISTMAS! I fear my heart might’ve grown three sizes last night."

In one of the snaps, Slater lounged comfortably next to Gillies on the couch, making it clear that any whispers about a breakup are simply unfounded.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @lizgillz/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Of course, fans loved seeing the duo spend some time with one another.

One person wrote, "Ethan was there sooo cute❤️❤️❤️," while another said, "Ethan????? so does that mean…???"

A third person added, "So they are still together lol."

Article continues below advertisement
image of The couple was seen together during Ariana Grande’s hosting night.
Source: MEGA

The couple was seen together during Ariana Grande’s hosting night.

MORE ON:
Ariana Grande

Article continues below advertisement

Fans have recently expressed skepticism about the “eternal sunshine” hitmaker’s relationship.

When Slater was asked about working alongside Grande, his response raised eyebrows as he veered towards discussing the full cast instead of directly addressing their romance.

During a November Today interview, Slater said, “I’m so proud of everyone I got to work with. We’re, like, a family.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The new photos suggest the pair are still going strong.
Source: MEGA

The new photos suggest the pair are still going strong.

Article continues below advertisement

This led some to speculate that they might be done “for good.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Fans had questioned the couple's relationship in recent weeks.
Source: MEGA

Fans had questioned the couple's relationship in recent weeks.

Slater was previously married to Lilly Jay, while Grande was with Dalton Gomez.

When some claimed she might have stepped out on her marriage to Gomez, she clapped back at the criticism.

“The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of [our relationship],” the Victorious alum told Vanity Fair in a joint cover story with Cynthia Ervio.

“There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him,” Grande insisted of her partner. “No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about.

“There is no one on this earth with a better heart,” she concluded. “And that is something that no bulls--- tabloid can rewrite in real life.”

