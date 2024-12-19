Ethan Slater's Ex-Wife Lilly Jay Admits She 'Never' Saw Her Divorce Coming in Shocking Personal Essay
Ethan Slater's ex-wife, Lilly Jay, has broken her silence on her messy split from the actor more than one year after he filed for divorce in July 2023.
In an emotional personal essay published Thursday, December 19, Jay opened up about the abrupt demise of her relationship with Slater after he left his four-year marriage and simultaneously moved on with his Wicked costar Ariana Grande last year.
"No one gets married thinking they’ll get divorced, in the same way we don’t board a plane expecting to crash. But I really never thought I would get divorced," she confessed in the tell-all dissertation. "Especially not just after giving birth to my first child and especially not in the shadow of my husband’s new relationship with a celebrity."
Jay and Slater welcomed their son in August 2022. The Broadway star filed for divorce just one month before their kid's first birthday.
Noting how "becoming a psychologist solidified my detachment from social media," Jay explained: "My partner was on a different path, in which social media and exposure were not impediments but rather necessities. We puzzled through this predicament on walks, over pizza, in our apartment and excitedly concocted rules of engagement of how and what he would share about our lives together."
The Cut published Jay's personal essay.