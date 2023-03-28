Ariana Grande Touchingly Honors Late Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller On 10th Anniversary Of Collab
Ariana Grande has honored her late ex, Mac Miller, and their first collaboration together.
Over the weekend, the "7 rings" artist commented, "I love you," on a fan page's Instagram post about the 10th anniversary of the former flames' song “The Way." Grande also shared the post to her own Instagram Story with the same message.
Aside from the vocalist, fans flooded the comments section of the post to look back on Grande and Miller's memorable tune, first released on March 25, 2013.
“the first thing i bought with my first paycheck was this single i had it on repeat for weeks!” one fan wrote, while another penned, “10 years?!?! …and still such an amazing song!! ”
Added a third, "i celebrate this song everyday," while a fourth chimed in, "no stop i’m gonna cry."
The former power couple dated for two years before going their separate ways in May 2018. "The Spins" artist died four months later from an accidental overdose at age 26.
Following the tragedy, Grande — who was engaged to Pete Davidson at the time — shared an emotional tribute to her ex on Instagram.
Alongside a video that showed the late musician telling her a story as they both laughed and smiled, Grande wrote on September 14, 2018, “i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore."
“I really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this,” she heartbreakingly continued. “so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Grande hinted at Miller's struggles with substance abuse, sharing that she was “so sorry” she couldn’t take his pain away. “i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. Rest.”
The "Save Your Tears" artist and the Saturday Night Live alum — who began dating a few weeks after her breakup with Miller — broke off their engagement one month after the rapper's passing.
Grande is now married to Dalton Gomez after the lovebirds secretly said "I Do" in May 2021.