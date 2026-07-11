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Ariana Grande Jokes About Dalton Gomez Divorce During Eternal Sunshine Tour

photo of Ariana Grande
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande lightly joked about her divorce from Dalton Gomez during her tour.

July 11 2026, Published 7:26 p.m. ET

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Ariana Grande humorously addressed her divorce from Dalton Gomez during the opening night of her Eternal Sunshine tour on Saturday, June 6, in Oakland, Calif.

The pop star performed her well-known track “Thank U, Next,” offering a playful nod to her past relationships.

While singing the line, “Only wanna do it once, real bad,” Grande raised two fingers, sparking speculation about her openness to future marriage after her recent split.

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image of Ariana Grande referenced her divorce from Dalton Gomez during the opening night of her Eternal Sunshine tour in Oakland.
Source: @_dalton_gomez_/Instagram

Ariana Grande referenced her divorce from Dalton Gomez during the opening night of her Eternal Sunshine tour in Oakland.

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Fans responded enthusiastically, enjoying the lighthearted moment.

This tour marks Grande’s return to live performances after a seven-year break. During the show, she expressed her gratitude to fans, saying, “I missed you,” as cheers filled the arena.

“This is very overwhelming, so thank you so much for all of your love,” she added.

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image of Ariana Grande performed 'Thank U, Next' and playfully raised two fingers during a lyric, sparking fan reactions.
Source: @_dalton_gomez_/Instagram

Ariana Grande performed 'Thank U, Next' and playfully raised two fingers during a lyric, sparking fan reactions.

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Grande finalized her divorce from Gomez in March 2024 after three years of marriage. Their prenuptial agreement included a one-time payment of $1.25 million from Grande to Gomez, along with an agreement to split the proceeds from their Los Angeles home and cover some of his legal fees.

Sources indicate that the couple mutually decided to end their marriage, aiming to maintain their friendship.

“They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends,” a source shared.

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image of Ariana Grande said 'I missed you' and thanked fans during her first live tour performance in seven years.
Source: @_dalton_gomez_/Instagram

Ariana Grande said 'I missed you' and thanked fans during her first live tour performance in seven years.

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In her music, Grande continues to explore her experiences.

In “Twilight Zone” from her album Eternal Sunshine, she reflects on deception in relationships, questioning her understanding of love.

“Did I dream the whole thing? / Was I just a nightmare?” she sings.

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image of Ariana Grande recently split from Ethan Slater.
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande recently split from Ethan Slater.

Grande recently split from her Wicked costar Ethan Slater.

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