Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Simultaneously File for Divorce, Cite 'Irreconcilable Differences'
Looks like Ariana Grande is officially back on the market, as she and Dalton Gomez simultaneously filed for divorce on Monday, September 18.
The former flames, who got married in May 2021, the two cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
Dalton filed immediately after the pop star, 30, and according to TMZ, everything was ironed out before going to the courthouse.
According to an insider, the "7 Rings" songstress will cut her ex a check, and the two have a prenup.
It also seems like the two haven't been together for quite some time, as the date of separation is listed as February 20, 2023.
One of the reasons why the divorce filings took so long is because they wanted to work out the details.
"They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process," the insider explained.
As OK! previously reported, the Sam & Cat alum moved on quickly from Gomez, as struck up a romance with her Wicked costar Ethan Slater.
Since then, Slater's wife, Lilly Jay, filed for divorce from him and later spoke about her shattered marriage with Page Six.
“[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” Jay, who shares a baby son with Slater, said. “My family is just collateral damage.”
In the meantime, Jay said she is focused on being "a good mom" to her son.
For her part, the Florida native is trying to keep her new romance out of the public eye — especially since people are questioning if she cheated on the real estate mogul.
"While this entire situation has been blown out of proportion, it’s much different than what has been portrayed in public," a source dished. "They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private."
"The truth is, Ariana and Ethan didn’t begin seeing each other until after both parties were separated, respectfully," the insider added. "They are doing their best to balance the fact that they are in the public eye with the desire to be respectful to all parties involved."