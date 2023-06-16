Ariana Grande's Marriage to Dalton Gomez Is in Trouble Over Her Busy Career, Spills Source: 'His Patience has Worn Thin'
While Ariana Grande has been seeing green since signing on for the role of Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked, her husband, Dalton Gomez, has apparently been seeing red.
According to an insider, the married duo — who was first romantically linked in February 2020 — have hit a rough patch in their two-year marriage now that her latest project has "taken over her life."
"Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain," the source told Radar.
Though the 27-year-old real estate agent has visited the "7 rings" singer, 29, overseas, the distance has taken a toll on them, said the insider, as the role has impacted every aspect of her life. "She tries not to speak unless she is filming to preserve her voice, so they hardly talk to each other, either."
Gomez understands he is married to one of the most famous people in the world, however, the lack of alone time the two have had together as man and wife before Grande was cast in the show is weighing on him.
"While Dalton is used to her career being a priority, his patience has worn thin," claimed the insider of his upset. "He just wants his partner back."
News of trouble in paradise for the lovebirds comes after Grande surprised the world in December 2020 when she revealed she was engaged to Gomez — as their whirlwind romance was put into overdrive after they decided to live together in her Los Angeles home amid the pandemic.
In May 2021, the superstar's rep confirmed that Grande walked down the aisle in a "tiny and intimate" ceremony consisting of "less than 20 people."
"The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," gushed the rep at the time.
Despite keeping their relationship on the down-low over the years, Grande has offered rare glimpses of the couple's life together on social media. Back in February 2022, the songstress shared an adorable clip of the two embracing in a kiss while she lifted her leg up in the air.
Looking as loved-up as ever, the married couple leaned in to share a sweet kiss.