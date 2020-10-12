Oh Santa, we promise we’ve been good this year! Mariah Carey has sent all of her “Lambs” — what she calls her legion of fans — into overdrive with the possibility of a Christmas duet with none other than pop princess Ariana Grande.

The Grammy winner posted on her Instagram a photo that showed three chairs from what appeared to be a music video set. The seat in the middle had the initials “MC” on the back, while the ones on either side had “AG” and “JH” on them.

The reigning Queen of Christmas simply captioned the photo with a Christmas tree emoji.

Fans of the star quickly jumped to the conclusion that the initials stood for pop divas Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

One fan commented, “AG?? ARIANA GRANDE??? OMG YALLLL,” while another enthusiastically wrote, “OMG IF THIS IS ARIANA MARIAH AND JHUD I WILL CRY.” Even TV network MTV responded, saying, “PINCH ME.” (Same girl, same!)

Others threw out a little more obscure guesses, thinking that “AG” might stand for The Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, and “JH” could mean Superbad actor Jonah Hill. Another fan just threw Carey out of the picture all together and tweeted, “Me manifesting MC stands for Miley Cyrus,” with a picture of two men praying.

Although speculations are running rampant, we do know that in August, Apple announced that the “Emotions” singer would star in a holiday show — Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special — for its streaming service.

Apple released a statement saying, “The new special is set to premiere on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey’s iconic No. 1 holiday anthem ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ and will feature the legendary icon Carey and a star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances, in a magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world,” and we’ve been shook ever since.

Christmas music is synonymous with the Carey classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and the icon spoke about the success of the holiday hit last year — which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1 for the first time since its 1994 release. The superstar said the song was more of a “gradual” build and wasn’t as popular then as it is now.

“I feel like people have grown up with the song, and it’s become a part of people’s lives in terms of the way they celebrate the holidays,” she said at the time. “That makes me feel really proud as someone that loves Christmas so much.”