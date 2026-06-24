PHOTOS Ariana Grande Praised for Hilarious Reaction to Accidentally Posting Her Own Nip Slip: 'That's Mother' Source: MEGA.@arianagrande/instagram After posting a revealing photo to her Instagram by accident, Ariana Grande surprised fans with her response. Olivia Callanan June 24 2026, Published 12:54 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ariana Grande's recent Instagram dump included a photo with an accidental nip slip, the kind of candid moment that typically sends celebrities into damage-control mode. But Grande's response to the image going viral was refreshingly unbothered. Rather than frantically removing the image, she didn't panic. Instead, she did something far more interesting: she owned it. The "thank u, next" singer posted a 20-slide dump including both photos and videos on Tuesday, June 23, to her approximately 360 million followers.

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The Infamous Photo

Source: @arianagrande/instagram Ariana Grande was seen petting a service dog in the photo in which her nipple was accidentally exposed.

In the photo in question, she can be seen crouched down and petting a service dog while wearing a summery mini red gingham dress, clearly with little underneath it! Her latest Instagram dump, exposing more than intended, received the expected response: social media noticed, users flagged it, and the world waited to see if she'd panic. Instead, she reposted the exact photo that caused the stir to her story. Then she even took it one step further, digging through her camera roll for a 2023 skit she'd filmed with her Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies — a recreation of the infamous dinner scene from Showgirls where Gillies leans across and tells her: "You have great t***, they're really beautiful." Grande's character replies simply: "Thank you." The photo remains on Grande's grid, untouched, more than 20 hours later. With the skit being her final reply.

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'Embracing It Is So Funny'

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Source: MEGA The internet applauded Ariana Grande's response to the post.

It goes without saying that people on the internet loved how the Wicked actress handled this potentially embarrassing situation, with many taking to X to share their thoughts. One tweet that has been viewed over 370K times says: “would have been very understandable if she had deleted that photo but embracing it is soooo funny 😭😭 like yeah it kinda is just a b--- whooooo cares.” Another tweet, that has also gone viral, reads: “ariana doesn’t care if she showing her b--- 😭 y'all acting like you’ve never seen breast in your life pls.” An additional fan praised the decision, saying: “her posting this & still leaving the photo up. is the c---iest thing she could’ve ever done. That’s mother.”

Accidents Happen

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande was unapologetic about the accidental post.