Ariana Grande Praised for Hilarious Reaction to Accidentally Posting Her Own Nip Slip: 'That's Mother'
June 24 2026, Published 12:54 p.m. ET
Ariana Grande's recent Instagram dump included a photo with an accidental nip slip, the kind of candid moment that typically sends celebrities into damage-control mode.
But Grande's response to the image going viral was refreshingly unbothered. Rather than frantically removing the image, she didn't panic. Instead, she did something far more interesting: she owned it.
The "thank u, next" singer posted a 20-slide dump including both photos and videos on Tuesday, June 23, to her approximately 360 million followers.
The Infamous Photo
In the photo in question, she can be seen crouched down and petting a service dog while wearing a summery mini red gingham dress, clearly with little underneath it!
Her latest Instagram dump, exposing more than intended, received the expected response: social media noticed, users flagged it, and the world waited to see if she'd panic.
Instead, she reposted the exact photo that caused the stir to her story. Then she even took it one step further, digging through her camera roll for a 2023 skit she'd filmed with her Victorious co-star Elizabeth Gillies — a recreation of the infamous dinner scene from Showgirls where Gillies leans across and tells her: "You have great t***, they're really beautiful." Grande's character replies simply: "Thank you."
The photo remains on Grande's grid, untouched, more than 20 hours later. With the skit being her final reply.
'Embracing It Is So Funny'
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It goes without saying that people on the internet loved how the Wicked actress handled this potentially embarrassing situation, with many taking to X to share their thoughts.
One tweet that has been viewed over 370K times says: “would have been very understandable if she had deleted that photo but embracing it is soooo funny 😭😭 like yeah it kinda is just a b--- whooooo cares.”
Another tweet, that has also gone viral, reads: “ariana doesn’t care if she showing her b--- 😭 y'all acting like you’ve never seen breast in your life pls.”
An additional fan praised the decision, saying: “her posting this & still leaving the photo up. is the c---iest thing she could’ve ever done. That’s mother.”
Accidents Happen
In the end, what made Grande's response so remarkable wasn't the wardrobe malfunction itself; accidents happen. What mattered was that she refused to participate in the familiar panic spiral. She didn't apologize for existing in her body. She simply decided that a slip wasn't worth her energy or her time.
Her ability to post the photo again, laugh at it with a skit, and move forward was a reminder that celebrities are also human.