Ariana Grande Sparks Ricky Alvarez Romance Rumors After Changing 'Thank U, Next' Lyrics Again

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Ariana Grande sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez after changing a lyric in "Thank U, Next" for the third time during her Eternal Sunshine Tour. During her July 13 concert in New York City, the singer swapped the original lyric, "Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh," for a new version: "Wrote some songs about Ricky, we always find our way back." A fan-recorded clip shared on social media went viral. The change quickly fueled speculation that the pair could be giving their relationship another chance.

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Ariana Grande Changed the Lyrics Several Times on Tour

Source: MEGA ; @rickyrozay/Instagram Ricky Alvarez attended Ariana Grande's June 26 concert, where fans noticed she changed a lyric in 'Thank U, Next' while he watched from the VIP section.

The latest lyric change is part of a pattern that began earlier this summer. At her June 24 show in Austin, Texas, Grande first surprised fans by singing, "Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now they kinda slap," instead of the original line. Just one day later, she and Alvarez were spotted together in Austin, leading some fans to speculate that the former couple had reconnected. Two days later, during her June 26 concert, Grande changed the lyric again, singing, "Wrote some songs about Ricky, I know he still got my back." Alvarez attended the show and was seen in the VIP section of the audience alongside Grande's parents, adding even more fuel to the dating rumors.

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Fans Point to More Signs of a Reunion

Source: MEGA ; @rickyrozay/Instagram Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez sparked speculation after they were spotted together in Austin and later celebrated the Fourth of July in Florida.

The onstage lyric changes aren't the only reason audiences believe the pair could be back together. During a break from the tour, Grande and Alvarez were spotted celebrating the Fourth of July in her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida. Followers also noted that Grande recently liked every post on Alvarez's Instagram page. However, neither Grande nor Alvarez has publicly addressed their relationship status.

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Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour Is Breaking Records

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande sparked fresh romance rumors with Ricky Alvarez after changing her "Thank U, Next" lyric again during the Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Grande's return to the road is proving to be one of the biggest tours of her career. After a seven-year break from touring, the Eternal Sunshine Tour has grossed $36 million and sold 203,000 tickets across its first 14 shows in Oakland, Los Angeles, Austin, and Sunrise, Fla. The figures average $2.6 million and 14,500 tickets sold per show, making it her highest-grossing and best-attended tour to date. According to Billboard, nightly revenue and attendance increased across each of Grande's five concert tours.

Ariana Grande Is Reportedly Newly Single

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez dated from 2015 to 2016 before splitting.