Ariana Grande's Stalker Arrested Again After Breaking Into Her California Home On Singer's 29th Birthday

This is hardly Brown's first offense — he was arrested last September at her L.A. home after showing up with a large hunting knife. At the time, he allegedly yelled, "I'll f**king kill you and her!" A judge later issued a restraining order, which prohibited him from coming near the "7 Rings" songstress.

Brown violated the restraining order by showing up in late June. He has been arraigned on charges of stalking, burglary, damaging power lines, violation of a court order and obstruction. He's currently in custody and has pled not guilty.

Brown was supposed to turn himself in on Tuesday but instead, he fled to Grande's house to try and get closer to the musical artist.