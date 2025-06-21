What Happened to Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay's Friendship? Inside Their Tumultuous Relationship
Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay once boasted one of the strongest friendships within the Vanderpump Rules ensemble, but their relationship has changed dramatically.
Fans wonder if the two reality stars still share a bond after the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion in March 2023.
Here's a closer look at the current state of their friendship.
Why Did Their Friendship Take a Hit?
Madix faced a public breakup with Tom Sandoval in March 2023. The two ended a nine-year relationship after Madix discovered that he was having an affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Rachel Leviss.
During this tumultuous time, Shay stood by Madix's side. The duo even appeared in an Uber One commercial with fellow costar Lala Kent in May 2024.
However, as opportunities arose for Madix — including spots on Dancing With the Stars and Love Island USA — Shay's attitude toward their friendship began to shift.
The Tension Between the Friends
In Season 11, Shay contemplated rekindling her friendship with Tom. Their split became apparent during a heated argument in the season's finale.
"I'm seeing that genuine side of him that I've loved for 15 years that has been a good friend to me," Shay told Madix. "And I'm hoping he's changing and becoming better."
After their disagreement, Madix expressed her frustration in a confessional, stating, "It's just the same thing over and over, Scheana. I don't know why she thinks that somehow she knows this man better than I do, but alright, girl. Happy for ya."
In June 2024, a month after the finale, Madix appeared on Watch What Happens Live and shared her feelings about Shay's actions with Andy Cohen.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"During the time of filming, I was definitely not aware of some of the things that were being said behind my back, and I love Scheana, but a lot of things that she said were very hurtful," Madix explained. "Specifically, it's hard to pinpoint something. It's kind of this general attitude towards me that's been pretty hurtful."
Where Do They Stand Now?
In March, Shay opened up about her relationship with Madix.
"We talk here and there. I think no matter what, Ariana and I are always going to have such a deep love for each other," The Masked Singer alum stated during a March 7 episode of her "Scheananigans" podcast.
Shay expressed hope that Madix would read her memoir, My Good Side, set for release in July.
"Maybe [she'll] have a better understanding for some of my actions over the past couple of years and understands a little more about my mental state and what I was going through," she added. "I write about everything up until a few months ago."
In April, Shay noted that she spent "the most time" with Madix in a while during a mutual friend's birthday party.
The following month, Bustle asked Madix about her friendships with her former Vanderpump Rules costars. She labeled Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan as her everyday best friends but referred to Shay more distantly, stating, "Scheana and I will say hi every now and again. It's about to be her birthday, so we'll check in."