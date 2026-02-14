Arizona Sheriff Says It Might Take 'Years' to Find Savannah Guthrie's Kidnapped Mother Nancy as Investigation Continues: 'We Won’t Quit'
Feb. 14 2026, Published 5:57 p.m. ET
The investigation for Savannah Guthrie's kidnapped mom, Nancy, is still ongoing.
However, Arizona's Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos admitted that the case could take "years" to find the 84-year-old.
Chris Nanos Says the Sheriff's Department Won't Stop Until They Find Nancy
“Maybe it’s an hour from now,” Nanos explained to The New York Times on February 13 about the theoretical timeline to discover Nancy. “Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy.”
“It’s exhausting, these ups and downs,” the officer sighed, adding the investigation will continue. “But we will keep moving forward.”
“This has to be it, the evidence, everything’s there,” he went on as he looked back on the all of the clues present so far. "Then you talk to people, you learn, you do your search, and you think, ‘Maybe not.’”
Nancy was last seen at her Tucson, Ariz., home on January 31 after having a family dinner. She was then reported missing on February 1 after she failed to show up for church mass.
Several developments have been made in the last two weeks.
- 'A Huge Break in the Case': Retired Phoenix Sergeant Says New 'Clues' Could Help Find Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy
- Savannah Guthrie Reportedly Rips Local Sheriff Investigating Mom Nancy Guthrie’s Abduction, Says She 'Doesn't Need Him'
- Sheriff Refutes Claims FBI Is Blocked From Accessing Key Evidence in Search for Savannah Guthrie's Mom
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
FBI Footage Was Released Showing an Armed, Masked Man
The FBI recently released black-and-white footage from Nancy's home that featured a masked man who had a backpack on, wore gloves and had a gun.
The SWAT team also surrounded the area near her house, with three suspects being detained at two scenes. A search warrant was then issued for the zone after they received a tip.
The three people who were ceased included two men and one woman, while a fourth individual was caught at a traffic stop in a gray Range Rover.
Police revealed that DNA evidence not belonging to her or her "close contacts" was also found at her house on Friday, February 13.
Retired Phoenix police sergeant Troy Hillman gave his take on the surveillance images the FBI released.
“Overall, it’s a huge break in the case,” the former cop told Us Weekly on February 12. “You’ve got a lot of clues just baked in these, what seems to be a short amount of video,” Troy explained. He added that investigators can "get biometrics on the facial features" to help identify the culprit.
“There’s just a ton of information, the backpack, the way he wore his gun, what type of holster it is, what type of gun it was. The type of gloves he had on," Troy noted.