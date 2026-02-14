Arizona Sheriff Says It Might Take 'Years' to Find Savannah Guthrie's Kidnapped Mother Nancy as Investigation Continues: 'We Won’t Quit'

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Nanos Says the Sheriff's Department Won't Stop Until They Find Nancy

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram It could take 'years' to find Nancy Guthrie, according to the sheriff.

“Maybe it’s an hour from now,” Nanos explained to The New York Times on February 13 about the theoretical timeline to discover Nancy. “Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy.” “It’s exhausting, these ups and downs,” the officer sighed, adding the investigation will continue. “But we will keep moving forward.”

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Three suspects were previously detained in connection to the case.

“This has to be it, the evidence, everything’s there,” he went on as he looked back on the all of the clues present so far. "Then you talk to people, you learn, you do your search, and you think, ‘Maybe not.’” Nancy was last seen at her Tucson, Ariz., home on January 31 after having a family dinner. She was then reported missing on February 1 after she failed to show up for church mass. Several developments have been made in the last two weeks.

FBI Footage Was Released Showing an Armed, Masked Man

Source: NBC FBI footage showed an armed man wearing a backpack.

The FBI recently released black-and-white footage from Nancy's home that featured a masked man who had a backpack on, wore gloves and had a gun. The SWAT team also surrounded the area near her house, with three suspects being detained at two scenes. A search warrant was then issued for the zone after they received a tip. The three people who were ceased included two men and one woman, while a fourth individual was caught at a traffic stop in a gray Range Rover.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The new FBI videos bring great insight into the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.