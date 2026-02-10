or
Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Disappearance: Authorities Investigating 'Vehicle of Interest' Spotted at Convenience Store Near Nancy's Home

Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday, February 1.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 10 2026, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Law enforcement is investigating a "vehicle of interest" in regards to the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie.

According to a new report, authorities received a tip about the vehicle, which was seen at a Circle K convenience store in Tucson, Ariz., the town where Nancy lives.

Authorities Are Looking at Shop's Surveillance Footage

Photo of Authorities received a tip about a 'vehicle of interest' seen at a convenience store near Nancy Guthrie's home.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Authorities received a tip about a 'vehicle of interest' seen at a convenience store near Nancy Guthrie's home.

Staff has given authorities "access to the store’s surveillance video," and it's been confirmed that investigators visited the location.

It has not yet been revealed whether the car is actually linked to Nancy's suspected abduction.

As OK! reported, it's believed Nancy, 84, was taken from her home in the early hours of Sunday, February 1. Police said they currently do not have any suspects or persons of interest.

Photo of Savannah Guthrie told her mom's abductors she's willing to pay for Nancy's safe return.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie told her mom's abductors she's willing to pay for Nancy's safe return.

An alleged ransom note demanded millions of dollar in Bitcoin for Nancy's safe return, and Savannah and her two siblings have released a few videos on social media in which they said they are willing to pay to get their mom back.

"We received your message and understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her," the NBC star pleaded in a Saturday, February 7, post. "This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

However, reports stated the family has not made actual contact with the abductors.

The Authorities Have 'New Leads'

Photo of Authorities stated on February 9 that they are constantly following up on 'new leads.'
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Authorities stated on February 9 that they are constantly following up on 'new leads.'

On Monday, February 9, the local sheriff's department shared an update with the public.

"Many of you observed an active presence at the Guthrie residences over the weekend," they said. "That activity will continue tonight and into tomorrow as part of the ongoing investigative process, including the expansion of the search and follow-up on new leads. This is all part of the investigative process, as the search for Nancy expands and new leads come in."

Savannah Guthrie Believes Her Mom 'Is Still Out There'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie said she believes her mom 'is still out there.'

That same day, Savannah uploaded an emotional Instagram video to thank everyone for their support.

"We believe that somehow, someway she is feeling these prayers, and that God is lifting her even in this moment, in this darkest place," she expressed of her mother. "We believe that our mom is still out there. We need your help."

The Today host noted that even if you live "far from Tucson, if you see anything, you hear anything, if there's anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement. We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help."

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday, January 31.
Source: nbc

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday, January 31.

The state of Nancy's well-being is unknown, though authorities found blood near her front door after she vanished.

In addition, it was revealed that Nancy has a pacemaker and takes daily medication that is needed for "survival."

