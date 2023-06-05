Arnold Schwarzenegger Finally Comes Clean After 2 Decades of Lies

Five days before the election, in which he was running to be the governor of California, the Los Angeles Times published a report in which six women accused the 75-year-old of groping them. At the time, Schwarzenegger fought back, saying the reports were "made-up" and he "never grabbed anyone," though he admitted he has "behaved badly sometimes."

“My reaction in the beginning, I was kind of … defensive. Today, I can look at it and kind of say, it doesn’t really matter what time it is. If it’s the Muscle Beach days of 40 years ago, or today, that this was wrong. It was bulls***. Forget all the excuses, it was wrong," he stated in Arnold, Lesley Chilcott’s three-part Netflix documentary about the actor, which will be released on June 7.