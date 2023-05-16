Arnold Schwarzenegger Blames Himself for His 'Difficult' 2011 Split From Ex-Wife Maria Shriver: 'It Was My Failure'

The former flames, who share four kids: Katherine, 33, Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25, are now on good terms despite all the drama that ensued.

“She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids. Even though we had this drama, we did Easter together, Mother’s Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays — everything together," he noted.

He continued, “If there’s Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids. The sweetness and kindness you see in them, that’s from my wife. The discipline and work ethic is from me.”