Arnold Schwarzenegger Shockingly Defends Enemy Donald Trump as He Accuses Democrats of 'Extreme Gerrymandering' in 2 States
Oct. 29 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Donald Trump found unlikely support in Arnold Schwarzenegger after the Terminator actor appeared to defend the commander-in-chief while speaking about gerrymandering on live television.
The former California governor, 78, spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday, October 27, about the subject and whether he believed Republicans were to blame for efforts to manipulate electoral districts to the party’s advantage.
Schwarzenegger Defended Republicans
“As you’ve acknowledged, this all started because of redistricting in Texas — and this was Trump pushing Republican-controlled states to throw out their current congressional maps so as to cook the books,” Tapper, 56, began, suggesting that current efforts were “so that ... it is less likely for Democrats to retake control of the House during the next year's midterm.”
Schwarzenegger was asked whether he agreed that the Republican Party was starting the gerrymandering, to which the actor surprisingly replied, “No.”
Gerrymandering usually targets voters based on race or political beliefs, but it can also be based on any other characteristic like religion or age, per Duke University.
Schwarzenegger Questioned 2 States
In contrast, Schwarzenegger questioned Democrats and how they were able to secure no Republican support in the House of Representatives of two states despite having a large minority of Trump support in the regions.
“There is such extreme gerrymandering going on that in a state like Massachusetts, it has like 40 percent of the people voting for Trump, they only — they have zero representatives,” he claimed. “The Republican Party has zero representatives sent to the House — think about that.”
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Calls Out 'Unpatriotic' Donald Trump and Declares He's Voting for Kamala Harris
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Urges Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump to 'Work Together' Amid 'Difficult' and Chaotic Los Angeles Protests
- 'They're Both Flawed': Arnold Schwarzenegger Doesn't Believe Donald Trump or Joe Biden Are 'Strong Enough' to Be President
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Schwarzenegger Slammed Redistricting Efforts
Schwarzenegger claimed the same thing was happening in the southwest, specifically looking at New Mexico.
“In New Mexico, 45 percent of the people voted for Trump and vote Republican, and zero [are] sent to the House — zero representatives from the Republican Party,” Schwarzenegger recounted, adding that both parties needed to cease the practice as he considered redistricting efforts as cheating.
Prop 50 Will Likely Reshape Congressional Seats
"What the Democrats should do is they should outperform Trump. To me, it‘s all about competition creates performance,” he explained. “And so what they do is with the redistricting commission is that they‘re going to go and try to draw the district lines in such a way that they get voted in, no matter if they work well or not for the American people. So the American people get cheated on this whole thing. That is really the problem here.”
Schwarzenegger’s comments come as voting opened for Prop 50 in California last week, which proposes temporary redistricting in the state and would likely reshape congressional seats.