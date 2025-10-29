Arnold Schwarzenegger Shockingly Defends Enemy Donald Trump as He Accuses Democrats of 'Extreme Gerrymandering' in 2 States

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump found unlikely support in Arnold Schwarzenegger after the Terminator actor appeared to defend the commander-in-chief while speaking about gerrymandering on live television. The former California governor, 78, spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday, October 27, about the subject and whether he believed Republicans were to blame for efforts to manipulate electoral districts to the party’s advantage.

Schwarzenegger Defended Republicans

Source: MEGA Arnold Schwarzenegger didn't agree that the Republican Party was starting the gerrymandering.

“As you’ve acknowledged, this all started because of redistricting in Texas — and this was Trump pushing Republican-controlled states to throw out their current congressional maps so as to cook the books,” Tapper, 56, began, suggesting that current efforts were “so that ... it is less likely for Democrats to retake control of the House during the next year's midterm.” Schwarzenegger was asked whether he agreed that the Republican Party was starting the gerrymandering, to which the actor surprisingly replied, “No.” Gerrymandering usually targets voters based on race or political beliefs, but it can also be based on any other characteristic like religion or age, per Duke University.

Schwarzenegger Questioned 2 States

Source: MEGA Arnold Schwarzenegger accused Democrats of gerrymandering.

In contrast, Schwarzenegger questioned Democrats and how they were able to secure no Republican support in the House of Representatives of two states despite having a large minority of Trump support in the regions. “There is such extreme gerrymandering going on that in a state like Massachusetts, it has like 40 percent of the people voting for Trump, they only — they have zero representatives,” he claimed. “The Republican Party has zero representatives sent to the House — think about that.”

Schwarzenegger Slammed Redistricting Efforts

Source: MEGA Arnold Schwarzenegger called redistricting efforts 'cheating.'

Schwarzenegger claimed the same thing was happening in the southwest, specifically looking at New Mexico. “In New Mexico, 45 percent of the people voted for Trump and vote Republican, and zero [are] sent to the House — zero representatives from the Republican Party,” Schwarzenegger recounted, adding that both parties needed to cease the practice as he considered redistricting efforts as cheating.

Prop 50 Will Likely Reshape Congressional Seats

Source: MEGA Arnold Schwarzenegger’s comments come as voting for Prop 50 in California opens up.