or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shockingly Defends Enemy Donald Trump as He Accuses Democrats of 'Extreme Gerrymandering' in 2 States

Photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger surprisingly defended his enemy President Donald Trump and accused Democrats of 'extreme gerrymandering' in two states.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump found unlikely support in Arnold Schwarzenegger after the Terminator actor appeared to defend the commander-in-chief while speaking about gerrymandering on live television.

The former California governor, 78, spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday, October 27, about the subject and whether he believed Republicans were to blame for efforts to manipulate electoral districts to the party’s advantage.

Article continues below advertisement

Schwarzenegger Defended Republicans

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger didn't agree that the Republican Party was starting the gerrymandering.
Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger didn't agree that the Republican Party was starting the gerrymandering.

“As you’ve acknowledged, this all started because of redistricting in Texas — and this was Trump pushing Republican-controlled states to throw out their current congressional maps so as to cook the books,” Tapper, 56, began, suggesting that current efforts were “so that ... it is less likely for Democrats to retake control of the House during the next year's midterm.”

Schwarzenegger was asked whether he agreed that the Republican Party was starting the gerrymandering, to which the actor surprisingly replied, “No.”

Gerrymandering usually targets voters based on race or political beliefs, but it can also be based on any other characteristic like religion or age, per Duke University.

Article continues below advertisement

Schwarzenegger Questioned 2 States

Photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger accused Democrats of gerrymandering.
Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger accused Democrats of gerrymandering.

In contrast, Schwarzenegger questioned Democrats and how they were able to secure no Republican support in the House of Representatives of two states despite having a large minority of Trump support in the regions.

“There is such extreme gerrymandering going on that in a state like Massachusetts, it has like 40 percent of the people voting for Trump, they only — they have zero representatives,” he claimed. “The Republican Party has zero representatives sent to the House — think about that.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Schwarzenegger Slammed Redistricting Efforts

Photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger called redistricting efforts 'cheating.'
Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger called redistricting efforts 'cheating.'

Schwarzenegger claimed the same thing was happening in the southwest, specifically looking at New Mexico.

“In New Mexico, 45 percent of the people voted for Trump and vote Republican, and zero [are] sent to the House — zero representatives from the Republican Party,” Schwarzenegger recounted, adding that both parties needed to cease the practice as he considered redistricting efforts as cheating.

Prop 50 Will Likely Reshape Congressional Seats

Photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s comments come as voting for Prop 50 in California opens up.
Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s comments come as voting for Prop 50 in California opens up.

"What the Democrats should do is they should outperform Trump. To me, it‘s all about competition creates performance,” he explained. “And so what they do is with the redistricting commission is that they‘re going to go and try to draw the district lines in such a way that they get voted in, no matter if they work well or not for the American people. So the American people get cheated on this whole thing. That is really the problem here.”

Schwarzenegger’s comments come as voting opened for Prop 50 in California last week, which proposes temporary redistricting in the state and would likely reshape congressional seats.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.