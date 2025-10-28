or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Politics > Donald Trump
Politics

Don Lemon Slams Donald Trump's Team for Ignoring His 'Stumbling and Mumbling' as Health Rumors Swirl: He's 'Lost It'

split photo of don lemon and donald trump
Source: mega

Don Lemon called out Donald Trump's team for ignoring signs that the president's health has been rapidly declining during his show on Tuesday, October 28.

Oct. 28 2025, Published 6:51 p.m. ET

Don Lemon called out Donald Trump's team for ignoring signs that the president's health has been rapidly declining during his show on Tuesday, October 28.

Lemon said, "You ever look at someone and see that they ain’t all there, right?”

He continued, "They ain’t all there anymore. But everybody around them is too scared to say it out loud. That’s where we are with Donald Trump."

The former CNN journalist referenced Trump's Asia tour this week as proof, saying, "This man is over in Asia, in Japan, right now, stumbling and bumbling and mumbling...and bragging about some memory test like he just solved world peace."

Don Lemon compared Donald Trump to a drunk uncle on Tuesday, October 28.
Source: mega

Don Lemon compared Donald Trump to a drunk uncle on Tuesday, October 28.

Lemon pointed out that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi "had to guide him around," suggesting that he wasn't able to walk properly without help. The 59-year-old even likened the situation to when an uncle "gets a little too lit at the cookout."

During the trip, Trump, 79, also narrowly avoided a fall and made a nonsensical address to the Navy in which he claimed he didn't like "good-looking people."

This comes after it was reported that the real estate mogul underwent a dementia screening at Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, October 27. The president told reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday that it was an "IQ" test and declared that he had "aced" it.

Donald Trump took a cognitive test on Monday, October 27.
Source: mega

Donald Trump took a cognitive test on Monday, October 27.

Chuckling, Lemon said, "Doctors give you that when they are worried something is slipping."

He continued, "The man brags about remembering five words and the crowd claps like seals."

The former television anchor then exclaimed, "The man has lost it."

Don Lemon thinks Donald Trump is 'sicker' than the public realizes.
Source: mega

Don Lemon thinks Donald Trump is 'sicker' than the public realizes.

"Everybody around Trump knows what’s happening,” he stated. “They see the rambling. They see the confusion. They see the blank looks. He’s not who he was."

Lemon emphasized his point by bringing up all the fuss that was made about former President Joe Biden's cognitive health.

"All this concern about Biden, what about Trump now?" he said. "Instead of pulling him aside, they keep putting him out there. That’s not loyalty. That’s using somebody."

Lemon also said that the Republican party are "holding his hand through it" while "pretending that he's sharp" and "fit" because "the truth scares them."

"They'd rather lie to the country than admit that it's over," he proclaimed.

Don Lemon believes Donald Trump's team is ignoring his decline.
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon believes Donald Trump's team is ignoring his decline.

This comes after Lemon declared that he believes Trump is "sicker" than the public realizes of on "The Daily Beast Podcast" on September 9.

"I think that he is sicker than the administration is letting on... and by evidence only: history is the evidence," Lemon told host Joanna Coles.

