Arnold Schwarzenegger Laughs Off Patrick's Nude 'White Lotus' Scene: 'Like Daddy, Like Son!'
Arnold Schwarzenegger is one proud papa!
On the Tuesday, June 17, episode of The View, the actor was asked about son Patrick Schwarzenegger and his shocking full frontal nude scene on Season 3 of The White Lotus — something that led to a huge smirk on Arnold's face.
"Well, like daddy, like [son]," he quipped as the show's co-hosts burst into a fit of giggles.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Was 'Shocked' by Patrick's Nude Scene
"I cannot complain to Patrick, because he will say, 'Daddy, remember The Terminator? All of the Terminators you appeared naked at the beginning of them,'" the action star spilled.
"It was really a shock for me, seeing him in the nude on the screen because he didn't tell me about it," Arnold revealed. "But I understand, it's what the character does."
Arnold Gushes Over His Son's Work Ethic
Arnold went on to praise Patrick's talent and work ethic, noting, "I'm really proud of him."
While the White Lotus star had been interested in acting since he "was a little kid," he was also into the business world, leading him to graduate from USC with a degree in business administration.
"He's worked his way up," the father-of-five noted. "He's just really good and he has total control over his craft. And he also believes in selling his work. A lot of actors don't like to do that. No matter what you do in life, you have to sell it."
Patrick previously discussed his risqué role and confessed on The Drew Barrymore Show that he'd be viewing some of the episodes without his loved ones by his side.
"It was a little nerve-wracking watching the first episode with my whole family because I do take some clothes off. But I think some upcoming episodes I’m going to watch without them," he explained.
Aside from the naked scene, Patrick's character shares a kiss with his younger brother, while in another episode, they have a sexual incestuous moment.
Patrick's Brother-in-Law Chris Pratt Also Saw His Scandalous Scene
Arnold isn't the only one of Patrick's loved ones to see him in the buff, as brother-in-law Chris Pratt — who is married to Patrick's sister, Katherine — also watched the series.
"I know where my eyes went," the Parks and Recreation alum quipped to a reporter of the scene. "I’m not blood related to him, I was looking at that d---, bro. No, he looks amazing. Obviously, he’s a physical specimen, but also he’s a really solid actor, because the character he’s playing is completely different than who he is."
On a more serious note, the Guardians of the Galaxy lead added, "I’ve been telling everybody for years, I’ve been telling him as well, I really think we’re entering a decade of Patrick. I’ve been watching him, he’s just been working hard."
"He’s actually a hustler across the board, not just with acting but with business, and everything," Chris raved. "He’s super driven, and I know he gets that from both his mom and his dad."