ENTERTAINMENT Arnold Schwarzenegger Laughs Off Patrick's Nude 'White Lotus' Scene: 'Like Daddy, Like Son!' Source: mega Arnold Schwarzenegger raved over son Patrick's blooming acting career.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one proud papa! On the Tuesday, June 17, episode of The View, the actor was asked about son Patrick Schwarzenegger and his shocking full frontal nude scene on Season 3 of The White Lotus — something that led to a huge smirk on Arnold's face. "Well, like daddy, like [son]," he quipped as the show's co-hosts burst into a fit of giggles.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Was 'Shocked' by Patrick's Nude Scene

Source: @theview/x Patrick Schwarzenegger didn't warn dad Arnold that he would be naked on 'The White Lotus.'

"I cannot complain to Patrick, because he will say, 'Daddy, remember The Terminator? All of the Terminators you appeared naked at the beginning of them,'" the action star spilled. "It was really a shock for me, seeing him in the nude on the screen because he didn't tell me about it," Arnold revealed. "But I understand, it's what the character does."

Arnold Gushes Over His Son's Work Ethic

Source: hbo max The former politician said he's 'really proud' of Patrick's accomplishments.

Arnold went on to praise Patrick's talent and work ethic, noting, "I'm really proud of him." While the White Lotus star had been interested in acting since he "was a little kid," he was also into the business world, leading him to graduate from USC with a degree in business administration. "He's worked his way up," the father-of-five noted. "He's just really good and he has total control over his craft. And he also believes in selling his work. A lot of actors don't like to do that. No matter what you do in life, you have to sell it."

Patrick previously discussed his risqué role and confessed on The Drew Barrymore Show that he'd be viewing some of the episodes without his loved ones by his side. "It was a little nerve-wracking watching the first episode with my whole family because I do take some clothes off. But I think some upcoming episodes I’m going to watch without them," he explained. Aside from the naked scene, Patrick's character shares a kiss with his younger brother, while in another episode, they have a sexual incestuous moment.

Patrick's Brother-in-Law Chris Pratt Also Saw His Scandalous Scene

Source: hbo max On Season 3 of 'The White Lotus,' Patrick Schwarzengger and Sam Nivola's characters have more than one incestuous moment.

Arnold isn't the only one of Patrick's loved ones to see him in the buff, as brother-in-law Chris Pratt — who is married to Patrick's sister, Katherine — also watched the series. "I know where my eyes went," the Parks and Recreation alum quipped to a reporter of the scene. "I’m not blood related to him, I was looking at that d---, bro. No, he looks amazing. Obviously, he’s a physical specimen, but also he’s a really solid actor, because the character he’s playing is completely different than who he is."

Source: mega Chris Pratt was impressed with Patrick's talent.